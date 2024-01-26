Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

T-Mobile will soon offer enhanced customer service in its Experience stores

T-Mobile
T-Mobile will soon offer enhanced customer service in its Experience stores
T-Mobile is looking to improve the customer service it provides to its clients at the company's so-called Experience stores. These are company-owned locations staffed by "customer-obsessed" Mobile Experts with the ability to handle any issue that a customer might bring up. T-Mobile employees posting on Reddit say that in a few weeks, T-Mobile will announce a new format for the Experience stores that will allow customers to get bill credits, cancel lines, and more while at an Experience store.

According to one T-Mobile rep (via CordCuttersNews) who was briefed at a recent meeting, anything that the T-Mobile CARE team can do over the phone (800-937-8997) will soon be handled in person at a T-Mobile Experience store. The employees manning an Experience store will be able to fix an issue with a phone and handle all problems with a customer's plan that normally requires a call or text to customer service. The goal would be to provide the service necessary to keep customers from leaving T-Mobile for another carrier.

For those T-Mobile subscribers who don't have the patience to handle phone calls with the CARE team, can't wait on hold, or hate having to engage in a chat (via text) with a T-Mobile rep, a visit to the nearest Experience store might be the easiest way to get a problem solved whether it be with a T-Mobile device, T-Mobile service, a bill or invoice, or a perk that customers are supposed to receive.

T-Mobile Signature store - T-Mobile will soon offer enhanced customer service in its Experience stores
T-Mobile Signature store

T-Mobile does not need a shot in the arm after adding an industry-leading 3.1 million net new postpaid phone customers during 2023, a number forecast to reach as high as 5.5 million this year. But giving such capabilities to its Experience stores will put it ahead of its rivals which offer online-only or phone-only customer service.

Besides its company-owned Experience stores, T-Mobile also has:

  • Neighborhood stores offering a mix of T-Mobile's most popular products and services in a retail location known for convenience and services. These are company owned and authorized retailer stores found in both large and small regions across the country.
  • Express stores branded as Metro by T-Mobile locations and owned by authorized retailers, these stores are where you can buy devices for prepaid subscribers and selected devices for postpaid plans.
  • Signature stores are where you'll find Un-carrier experiences such as new product launches and more.

