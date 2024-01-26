T-Mobile will soon offer enhanced customer service in its Experience stores

T-Mobile is looking to improve the customer service it provides to its clients at the company's so-called Experience stores. These are company-owned locations staffed by "customer-obsessed" Mobile Experts with the ability to handle any issue that a customer might bring up. T-Mobile will announce a new format for the Experience stores that will allow customers to get bill credits, cancel lines, and more while at an Experience store.

is looking to improve the customer service it provides to its clients at the company's so-called Experience stores. These are company-owned locations staffed by "customer-obsessed" Mobile Experts with the ability to handle any issue that a customer might bring up. T-Mobile employees posting on Reddit say that in a few weeks,will announce a new format for the Experience stores that will allow customers to get bill credits, cancel lines, and more while at an Experience store.





T-Mobile gives you up to $830 trade-in credit for iPhone 15 Pro You can have your next phone for just $169, given that you want the iPhone 15 Pro (who doesn’t?). To take advantage of this awesome deal, you need to provide an eligible trade-in and pick the Go5G Next plan. The maximum trade-in credit you can get is $830, which is received via 24 monthly bill credits. $830 off (83%) Trade-in $169 $999 Buy at T-Mobile The Galaxy S24 Ultra: preorder and save up to $1,000 with a trade-in The Galaxy S24 Ultra is up for preorder at T-Mobile. You can now save up to $1,000 over 24 monthly bull credits when you provide an eligible trade-in and select either the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans from T-Mobile. $1000 off (74%) Trade-in $354 25 $1354 25 Pre-order at T-Mobile Google Pixel 8 is FREE with a new line activation at T-Mobile Get the fancy new Pixel 8 for free with a new line activation and one of two eligible plans! Right now, adding a new line on the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan lands this Pixel phone at $00.00/mo. Trade-in is required. $700 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $700 08 Buy at T-Mobile





T-Mobile CARE team can do over the phone (800-937-8997) will soon be handled in person at a T-Mobile Experience store. The employees manning an Experience store will be able to fix an issue with a phone and handle all problems with a customer's plan that normally requires a call or text to customer service. The goal would be to provide the service necessary to keep customers from leaving T-Mobile for another carrier. According to one T-Mobile rep (via CordCuttersNews ) who was briefed at a recent meeting, anything that theCARE team can do over the phone (800-937-8997) will soon be handled in person at aExperience store. The employees manning an Experience store will be able to fix an issue with a phone and handle all problems with a customer's plan that normally requires a call or text to customer service. The goal would be to provide the service necessary to keep customers from leavingfor another carrier.





For those T-Mobile subscribers who don't have the patience to handle phone calls with the CARE team, can't wait on hold, or hate having to engage in a chat (via text) with a T-Mobile rep, a visit to the nearest Experience store might be the easiest way to get a problem solved whether it be with a T-Mobile device, T-Mobile service, a bill or invoice, or a perk that customers are supposed to receive.









T-Mobile does not need a shot in the arm does not need a shot in the arm after adding an industry-leading 3.1 million net new postpaid phone customers during 2023, a number forecast to reach as high as 5.5 million this year. But giving such capabilities to its Experience stores will put it ahead of its rivals which offer online-only or phone-only customer service.





Besides its company-owned Experience stores, T-Mobile also has: