T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

If you like pizza and country music, you'll love this next batch of T-Mobile Tuesdays perks

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 17, 2020, 7:16 AM
If you like pizza and country music, you'll love this next batch of T-Mobile Tuesdays perks
The possibility of T-Mobile having to raise its prices if the "Un-carrier" is ultimately not allowed to merge with Sprint has been much discussed during the recently concluded "trial of the century" for the US wireless industry, but one great thing unlikely to change anytime soon is the incredibly popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

This offers amazing rewards with absolutely no strings attached week in and week out to customers of the nation's third-largest mobile network operator as a token of T-Mo's appreciation that so many people continue to join its duopoly-resisting movement. While these freebies and perks are always appreciated by a large chunk of Magenta's subscriber base, some weeks are obviously better than others and next Tuesday's batch of discounts and specials is arguably one of the best and most diverse in recent memory.

Most T-Mobile customers will probably find the latest Pizza Hut deal to be the most compelling of the bunch, even though this time around you're technically not getting any free food from the popular restaurant chain. You're looking instead at a special $8 bundle consisting of a large 2-topping pizza, an order of cheese sticks, and a serving of cinnamon sticks, which almost sounds better than the freebies regularly available as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Just keep in mind this January 21 offer can only be redeemed online from "participating" locations and both delivery minimums and standard fees apply.


The second killer deal headed your way in less than four days (and counting) is likely to put a big smile on the face of country music fans, who will be allowed to get early access to Live Nation's 2020 Country Megaticket through Thursday, January 23. All you need to do after saving this particular offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app next Tuesday is head to Megaticket.com by actually redeeming the deal and choose a seating section in your amphitheater of choice.

For those unfamiliar with it, a Country Megaticket is essentially a season-long pass to all the country shows you can squeeze into your schedule throughout the 2020 summer concert season. We're talking big names like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Chris Young, and many more, and T-Mobile customers will get their choice of seats at all these live shows before the general public.

Believe it or not, T-Mobile has even more perks and freebies planned for January 21, including one gratis Taco Bell item of your choice, $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell, up to 40 percent discounts on select hotel reservations through Booking.com, and most excitingly, a chance to win a free trip for two to Miami for the February 20 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show celebrating the best in Latin music.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$340
samsung-galaxy-note-10-galaxy-s10-series-deals-discounts-freebies
You can once again save big on Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices at Samsung
-$900
apple-iphone-xs-deal-free-att-monthly-installments
You can now get Apple's iPhone XS for free without jumping through too many hoops
-$100
apple-ipad-air-2019-deal-costco
Expires in - 2d 17hHot new deal significantly lowers iPad Air (2019) starting price in gold
-$170
lg-g7-fit-woot-deal-brand-new-1-year-warranty
Random Woot deal brings the LG G7 Fit down to an all-time low price
-$180
moto-g7-power-best-buy-verizon-deal
Best Buy has the Moto G7 Power battery king on sale at a crazy low price
-$150
t-mobile-samsung-galaxy-s10-s10e-deal-price-discount
T-Mobile ditches the Samsung Galaxy S10+, offers deals on S10 and S10e

Popular stories

samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless