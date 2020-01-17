If you like pizza and country music, you'll love this next batch of T-Mobile Tuesdays perks





This offers amazing rewards with absolutely no strings attached week in and week out to customers of the nation's third-largest mobile network operator as a token of T-Mo's appreciation that so many people continue to join its duopoly-resisting movement. While these freebies and perks are always appreciated by a large chunk of Magenta's subscriber base, some weeks are obviously better than others and next Tuesday's batch of discounts and specials is arguably one of the best and most diverse in recent memory.





Most T-Mobile customers will probably find the latest Pizza Hut deal to be the most compelling of the bunch, even though this time around you're technically not getting any free food from the popular restaurant chain. You're looking instead at a special $8 bundle consisting of a large 2-topping pizza, an order of cheese sticks, and a serving of cinnamon sticks, which almost sounds better than the freebies regularly available as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Just keep in mind this January 21 offer can only be redeemed online from "participating" locations and both delivery minimums and standard fees apply.









The second killer deal headed your way in less than four days (and counting) is likely to put a big smile on the face of country music fans, who will be allowed to get early access to Live Nation's 2020 Country Megaticket through Thursday, January 23. All you need to do after saving this particular offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app next Tuesday is head to Megaticket.com by actually redeeming the deal and choose a seating section in your amphitheater of choice.





For those unfamiliar with it, a Country Megaticket is essentially a season-long pass to all the country shows you can squeeze into your schedule throughout the 2020 summer concert season. We're talking big names like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Chris Young, and many more, and T-Mobile customers will get their choice of seats at all these live shows before the general public.





Believe it or not, T-Mobile has even more perks and freebies planned for January 21, including one gratis Taco Bell item of your choice, $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell, up to 40 percent discounts on select hotel reservations through Booking.com, and most excitingly, a chance to win a free trip for two to Miami for the February 20 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show celebrating the best in Latin music.