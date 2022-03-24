One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies is coming back soon (for a limited time)









But some things never change, and some T-Mobile Tuesdays offers remain too good to pass up. Case in point, the long-standing spring tradition of getting easy Major League Baseball access for the entire season with minimal effort and zero spending.





That's right, it's time to take your gloves off (whoops, wrong sports metaphor) and get ready to hit a home run (there we go) between April 5 and April 11. That's when T-Mobile (and Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile) customers will be able to score a gratis MLB.TV subscription yet again simply by opening the Tuesdays app and claiming the limited-time promo.





The deal should be as straightforward as always, and if you're a baseball and mobile technology fan, we probably don't need to go into any more detail.





Normally available for a whopping $139.99, a season-long MLB.TV subscription covers live and on-demand streaming of all out-of-market games on "supported" devices (including everything from iPhones and Android handsets to smart TVs and popular set-top boxes), as well as access to "select" Spring Training games, MLB Big Inning, and "select" pregame and postgame coverage.





If only you could get this kind of stuff regularly (again) as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program...





Once considered the epitome of the "Un-carrier" mentality, as well as one of the key reasons why Verizon and AT&T customers were defecting to the competition in never-before-seen numbers, the T-Mobile Tuesdays program appears to have lost at least part of its mass appeal of late.