T-Mobile is rolling out new Tuesdays perks and prizes to make you forget about its price hikes





Unfortunately, only eight loyal customers are guaranteed to forgive the "Un-carrier" for its very "traditional carrier" shenanigans of the last couple of years, as that's how many winners a lottery set to open on June 4 will have. For the time being, we don't have any details on how you'll be able to enter the contest, but if you check the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T Life app next Tuesday, they should all be there.





What we do know is that the eight prizes are... something special, including $80K in cash money, $8K in Shell gas cards, 8 years of free movies for two people, a 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport worth at least $37K, a "trip of a lifetime" for four people (up to $117,000), a Samsung "mega bundle" valued at over $20K, a year of free coffee, and a year of free concerts.





T-Mobile Tuesdays program is turning, you guessed it, If you're wondering why the number "8" is featured so heavily in T-Mo's upcoming sweepstakes, that's because theTuesdays program is turning, you guessed it, eight years old . And the celebration doesn't stop there, with a bunch of far less valuable perks and freebies coming to all Magenta customers on June 4 (and beyond) as essentially an unspoken apology for the monthly price hikes of so many.





These are... not as spectacular as you might expect, ranging from a free 7-Eleven Slurpee drink and $2 Little Caesars Classic pizza to $5 tickets to the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die action extravaganza starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and last but probably not least for many of you, exclusive MLB deals like BOGOs (Buy One Get One) and up to 50 percent discounts on "select" tickets.



Your first baseball promotion of the summer will allow you to get "select" Main Level Seattle Mariners tix for $25 a pop on Tuesday, June 4, with many other similar offers likely to save you quite a bit of money in the next few months... if you're an MLB fan.