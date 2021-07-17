T-Mobile and partners test more informative Caller ID to stop scammers and spammers

T-Mobile and partners test more informative Caller ID to stop scammers and spammers1
T-Mobile announced on Friday that another step has been taken in the battle to prevent mobile phone users from getting scammed and spammed. With Rich Call Data (RCD), the idea is to provide more information about a caller through Caller ID. This way, even if an incoming call appears to have come from a local number or a number that looks familiar, you'll know whether you should answer it or not.
T-Mobile and partners make historic phone call to test Rich Call Data (RCD)
The nation's second largest carrier points out that Americans are on pace to receive a mind-blowing 52 billion robocalls this year. As a result, as many as 80% of mobile calls are left unanswered as important calls from banks, schools, pharmacies, and other places that show up as unknown numbers are not picked up.
T-Mobile states "With RCD, you will get a consumer-friendly, recognizable display on the Caller ID - in most cases a brand’s logo – that indicate the call is from a trusted source. You know if it’s your bank, your pharmacy, or your doctor’s office calling and can decide when to pick up. When widely used, RCD will empower consumers with more call information, so they can make the right choices in the moment, stay safe from spam and scammers, and still get important calls."
80% of calls go unanswered which leads consumers to miss important phone calls
While information used for Caller ID is taken from third party databases, RCD comes directly from the company/organization that is calling. And as part of the STIR/SHAKEN system, the information cannot be displayed unless properly authenticated. Companies and organizations have more control over branding and consumers will feel more confident about who will be at the other end of a phone call.
Jeff Stalnaker, President and Founder of First Orion states "Imagine a future where all phone calls will be delivered with RCD providing complete transparency and protection in every call for every consumer, enhancing the way businesses connect with their customers. Working with T-Mobile and other industry leaders to deliver this first-ever mobile call with RCD and authenticated Caller ID is an important step in making Enhanced Caller Identity a reality."
T-Mobile says that it is currently verifying 257 million calls a day to keep customers safe from getting spoofed.