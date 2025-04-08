Next frontier for T-Mobile could be the 7GHz band for 6G wireless service
There are certain frequencies that are associated with T-Mobile. The first is the low-band 600MHz spectrum that T-Mobile spent close to $8 billion on to win back in 2017. This win helped T-Mobile pick up the low-band airwaves necessary for nationwide 5G service as low-band signals travel long distances, and aren't blocked by buildings or trees. The downside is that low-band does not deliver blistering fast data speed.
To combat that, T-Mobile spent $26 billion to buy Sprint for the latter's hoard of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. These airwaves had everything T-Mobile needed to become the early U.S. leader in 5G: fast download data speed (although not as fast as high-band mmWave spectrum), and the ability to travel longer distances than mmWave.
You might want to get ready to associate the nation's second-largest wireless carrier with another frequency. A report in LightReading says that T-Mobile is already testing Nokia's telecom equipment in the 7GHz band to "support the advancement of potential future wireless technologies." That sounds like 6G to us. T-Mobile received a waiver from the FCC allowing it to " test experimental prototype wireless equipment" near the carrier's corporate headquarters in Bellevue, Washington.
"Advanced beamforming, higher order MIMO configurations in both base stations and user equipment, and higher amount of spectrum are all relevant for boosting radio coverage and capacity on the new spectrum blocks. High power exclusive usage of the new spectrum can provide greatest benefit in terms of radio performance while spectrum sharing scenarios are also considered for flexible and rapid utilization of the new spectrum."-5G Americas
While T-Mobile didn't mention 6G in its filing with the FCC, the frequencies used with the test, 7.125-7.525GHz, match the band used by Nokia in Dallas where it tests its 6G gear. It also matches a couple of reports that claim 7GHz and 8GHz will be the home to 6G. A White Paper published by 5G Americas claims that the spectrum block at 7.125–8.400GHz is important for 6G. It will deliver 10-20 times more capacity and higher data speeds while using the same base station sites in use now.
T-Mobile had been working on 6G with AI chip provider Nvidia and its 5G partners Ericsson and Nokia on a version of 6G that would be powered by AI. There has been speculation that T-Mobile was going to drop Nokia as one of its suppliers for telecom equipment. After all, both Verizon and AT&T had removed the Finnish networking giant from their teams. Verizon has apparently replaced Nokia with Samsung and Ericsson signed a huge deal with AT&T. However, T-Mobile appears ready to go ahead and test the 7GHz band for 6G using Nokia equipment.
Whatever you do, don't call your carrier and ask when you can switch to a 6G plan. We don't expect to see the next generation of wireless connectivity available until 2030.
