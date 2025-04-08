Next frontier for T-Mobile could be the 7GHz band for 6G wireless service





T-Mobile spent $26 billion to buy Sprint T-Mobile needed to become the early U.S. leader in 5G: fast download data speed (although not as fast as high-band mmWave spectrum), and the ability to travel longer distances than mmWave. To combat that,spent $26 billion to buy Sprint for the latter's hoard of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum . These airwaves had everythingneeded to become the early U.S. leader in 5G: fast download data speed (although not as fast as high-band mmWave spectrum), and the ability to travel longer distances than mmWave.









T-Mobile didn't mention 6G in its filing with the FCC, the frequencies used with the test, 7.125-7.525GHz, match the band used by Nokia in Dallas where it tests its 6G gear. It also matches a couple of reports that claim 7GHz and 8GHz will be the home to 6G. Whiledidn't mention 6G in its filing with the FCC, the frequencies used with the test, 7.125-7.525GHz, match the band used by Nokia in Dallas where it tests its 6G gear. It also matches a couple of reports that claim 7GHz and 8GHz will be the home to 6G. A White Paper published by 5G Americas claims that the spectrum block at 7.125–8.400GHz is important for 6G. It will deliver 10-20 times more capacity and higher data speeds while using the same base station sites in use now.





T-Mobile had been working on 6G with AI chip provider Nvidia and its 5G partners Ericsson and Nokia on a version of 6G that would be powered by AI. There has been speculation that T-Mobile was going to drop Nokia as one of its suppliers for telecom equipment. After all, both Verizon has apparently replaced Nokia with Samsung and Ericsson signed a huge deal with AT&T . However, T-Mobile appears ready to go ahead and test the 7GHz band for 6G using Nokia equipment. had been working on 6G with AI chip provider Nvidia and its 5G partners Ericsson and Nokia on a version of 6G that would be powered by AI. There has been speculation thatwas going to drop Nokia as one of its suppliers for telecom equipment. After all, both Verizon and AT&T had removed the Finnish networking giant from their teams.has apparently replaced Nokia with Samsung and Ericsson signed a huge deal with. However,appears ready to go ahead and test the 7GHz band for 6G using Nokia equipment.





Whatever you do, don't call your carrier and ask when you can switch to a 6G plan. We don't expect to see the next generation of wireless connectivity available until 2030.

