Over 50,000 people will win a prize in T-Mobile's latest sweepstakes; here's how you can enter

T-Mobile is looking to help subscribers stuck at home stay entertained by giving them three free months of Tidal Premium. The partnership between the carrier and the music streamer will save T-Mobile customers $30 starting on May 19th. Taking advantage of this offer is as easy as opening the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. And Tidal will also deliver exclusive playlists to T-Mobile subscribers curated by Jay-Z, H.E.R. (special Girls with Guitars playlist), Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vert, Tinashe, Sech and more.







T-Mobile customers can activate the three free months of Tidal Premium between May 19th and May 27th from the T-Mobile Tuesday app, available in the App Store and the Google Play Store . After the three free months, the subscription to Tidal Premium renews automatically at $9.99 per month unless it is canceled before the free trial is up; better keep this in mind.









In addition, next Tuesday T-Mobile is running a sweepstakes. 10 Grand Prize winners will each receive a $500 eGift Card from Safeway, CVS Pharmacy, Target eGiftCard, or any combination of cards from these retailers that adds up to $500. 100 First Prize winners will receive a $100 eGift Card from the same retailers, and 50,000 Second Prize winners will receive a $5 eGift Card from Safeway, CVS Pharmacy, Target eGiftCard, or any combination of cards from these retailers that adds up to $5. Overall, T-Mobile is giving away 50,110 cards with a face value of $265,000.







To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a resident of the 50 states, District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico and at least 13 years of age. T-Mobile subscribers can submit an entry from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or the T-MobileTuesdays.com website. Non-subscribers can enter too from the amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com website. Entries are being accepted starting at 5 am EDT on Tuesday, May 12th running to 4:59 am EDT Wednesday, May 13th.





Meanwhile, T-Mobile has the usual weekly assortment of giveaways and discounts, all of which can be claimed from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, This coming Tuesday subscribers receive:





30% off select fan gear from Fanatics.com.

$2 off a movie rental in Standard Definition (SD) from video streamer FandangoNow.



A very timely $50 off an annual membership to grocery delivery service Shipt along with $5 in grocery credit.

$10 Shave Kit with free shipping from flamingo.

10 cents a gallon off the cost of gas at Shell.





T-Mobile also wants you to know that on Tuesday, May 19th, T-Mobile Tuesdays will include a 30-day trial to exercise site Openfit (a $9 savings). After the trial ends you can save another $6 when your subscription automatically renews for another 60 days at a price of $19.95. And the following week, T-Mobile Tuesdays will include a $15 credit toward an online course from Udemy.

