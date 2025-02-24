Should carriers start worrying about the T-Mobile Starlink satellite collaboration?
Satellite direct-to-cell connectivity has sparked a lively Reddit debate, with many enthusiasts fascinated by the collaboration between T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink.
This ambitious effort reflects the human desire to overcome barriers (and ground cell towers), using satellites to bring mobile connectivity to even the most remote places. Should T-Mobile's rivals, like Verizon and AT&T, start worrying about the way things are going?
Some Reddit users have speculated that even a modest market share – around 1% of customers – could yield upwards of $500 million in annual revenue for a carrier. Despite its comparatively smaller size relative to the broadband market, this revenue potential has prompted discussions about the long-term strategy of integrating satellite technology with cellular networks.
For instance, increased antenna size could provide a boost in link margin and generate up to 100 times more network capacity per satellite. In theory, these improvements could allow satellites to handle tens of thousands of simultaneous calls, providing reliable service even in areas where terrestrial infrastructure is sparse.
Supporters argue that direct-to-cell satellite connectivity could become particularly valuable in rural or underserved regions. For many, traditional cellular networks remain limited by geography and infrastructure costs.
Satellites could be a real game-changer, especially for people in remote areas where building cell towers doesn't make financial sense (or it's not possible due to restrictions or cost). Right now, they're mostly useful for emergencies or as a backup when regular networks go down, but down the line, they might just keep up with the fast speeds city folks take for granted.
However, skeptics remain cautious about the scalability and technical challenges of satellite-based cellular service.
Key concerns include the limitations of spectrum availability, potential interference issues, and the difficulty of ensuring reliable indoor coverage. While satellite connectivity can address coverage gaps, it may not be able to match the speed and low latency of land-based networks in cities.
Additionally, the practical issues of ensuring a clear view of the sky for effective signal transmission have been highlighted, pointing out that many users may not experience the same level of service indoors or in densely built-up areas.
At the heart of the discussion is T-Mobile's recent announcement to charge around $15 (or $20) per month for a direct-to-cell service.
Fans of this tech say satellites are getting better all the time. If future satellites come packed with giant phased array antennas, we might see a big boost in performance – maybe even enough to make dropped calls a thing of the past (or at least less of a headache).
Yes, but…
Additionally, the practical issues of ensuring a clear view of the sky for effective signal transmission have been highlighted, pointing out that many users may not experience the same level of service indoors or in densely built-up areas.
