T-Mobile and Sprint customers get their first joint fast food freebie, as well as many other perks





Naturally, the collection of exclusive freebies and discounted goodies on offer on June 23 was pretty impressive, including everything from a gratis $10-worth Pride-inspired belt bag to a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G sweepstake.









You'll simply need to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your iPhone or Android handset come June 30 to claim your latest fast food perk, as well as enter a new lottery for the chance to win up to $2,000 in cash. Just like a couple of weeks ago , though, you'll have to spend $1 at Burger King to qualify for your complimentary Whopper and fries, which means this is technically not a freebie.





But it's still a very attractive deal for fast food junkies, while the aforementioned raffle will include an impressive grand total of $100,000 in cash prizes. More than 400 people are set to split those earnings, with 250 lucky T-Mobile and Sprint customers looking at collecting 100 bucks each, another 140 people due to win $250 a pop, and 20 grand prize victors scoring $2,000 apiece without having to jump through any hoops or do anything special.





Believe it or not, there are even more gifts and discounts to be had next Tuesday, including 40 percent off Puma.com orders, free 1-night Redbox disc rentals, 1-month Pantaya subscriptions, and $0.25 off per gallon of Shell gas. On top of it all, those who haven't claimed their gratis 3-month Postmates Unlimited subscriptions and six free months of unlimited MyTelemedicine access can still do so through the T-Mobile Tuesdays program on both Magenta and Sprint.



