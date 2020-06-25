T-Mobile and Sprint customers get their first joint fast food freebie, as well as many other perks
But if you're into free food and cash prizes, next week's batch of loyalty-rewarding discounts and gifts might make you even happier with your decision to not leave Magenta after that huge recent outage or stick with Sprint through thick and thin.
But it's still a very attractive deal for fast food junkies, while the aforementioned raffle will include an impressive grand total of $100,000 in cash prizes. More than 400 people are set to split those earnings, with 250 lucky T-Mobile and Sprint customers looking at collecting 100 bucks each, another 140 people due to win $250 a pop, and 20 grand prize victors scoring $2,000 apiece without having to jump through any hoops or do anything special.
Believe it or not, there are even more gifts and discounts to be had next Tuesday, including 40 percent off Puma.com orders, free 1-night Redbox disc rentals, 1-month Pantaya subscriptions, and $0.25 off per gallon of Shell gas. On top of it all, those who haven't claimed their gratis 3-month Postmates Unlimited subscriptions and six free months of unlimited MyTelemedicine access can still do so through the T-Mobile Tuesdays program on both Magenta and Sprint.