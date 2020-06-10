T-Mobile customers are getting free junk food next week
It's important to mention that in order to qualify for the free Whopper and French fries, you'll have to spend at least $1 or more, but that certainly isn't an issue for anyone who wants to take advantage of the deal.
Also, if you're a T-Mobile customer driving a car, you'll get a $0.10 discount per gallon of gas at Shell. Last but not least, next week's T-Mobile Tuesday offers customers 10 free 4x6 photo prints via Walgreens.
Make sure to install the T-Mobile Tuesday mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to learn more about upcoming deals.