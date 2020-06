T-Mobile customers are getting free junk food next week

If you're not used to checking T-Mobile's weekly deal every Tuesday, here is a reminder that you're entitled to free food next week. All T-Mobile customers are eligible for a free Whopper and French fries from Burger King on June 16, the US carrier revealed earlier today.It's important to mention that in order to qualify for the free Whopper and French fries, you'll have to spend at least $1 or more, but that certainly isn't an issue for anyone who wants to take advantage of the deal.Junk food is not the only freebie available to T-Mobile customers next Tuesday though. If you're into traveling, you'll be happy to know that T-Mobile offers up to 40% off hotels from Booking.com and up to 40% off prepaid rental cars from Rentalcars.com.Also, if you're a T-Mobile customer driving a car, you'll get a $0.10 discount per gallon of gas at Shell. Last but not least, next week's T-Mobile Tuesday offers customers 10 free 4x6 photo prints via Walgreens.Make sure to install the T-Mobile Tuesday mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to learn more about upcoming deals.