Single line T-Mobile customers, rejoice: a special discount might be headed your way soon

By
If you only have one line of wireless service, you're probably used to seeing great deals come and go without actually being able to save any money on your monthly bill. That's generally true for all three of America's top mobile network operators, but T-Mobile is preparing to revise its universally accepted promises and explicitly target single line customers with a nice little discount soon.

We don't know this from the "Un-carrier" itself, mind you, but the folks over at The Mobile Report have certainly proven they can be trusted with these types of leaks in the past. As such, it's essentially guaranteed that Magenta will offer a $5 discount on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans before long, as clearly shown in the publication's latest exclusive story purportedly based on a "quickly removed article" in T-Mo's "internal systems."

Of course, that quick removal makes me fear the operator may have had a change of heart regarding this seemingly too-good-to-be-true deal. Alternatively, however, T-Mobile could have simply decided to delete the information to prevent it from prematurely leaking to the public, which evidently failed. 

Either way, the promotion's March 6 launch date is definitely not etched in stone, as these things are often subject to change until the last minute. Various unknown restrictions and exclusions could also come into play at the eleventh hour, but as things stand, all new and existing single line customers on the two costly aforementioned plans are expected to score a precious $5 monthly discount.

Currently, Go5G Plus subscribers need to pay at least $90 a month for their service, while the cost of an all-inclusive Go5G Next plan starts at $100. Those monthly rates could therefore drop to $85 and $95 respectively as early as next week, which is obviously not a huge change but would definitely be a welcomed one nonetheless.

While folks who sign up for a new T-Mobile account after the deal's start date could well get these prices without having to do anything special, those of you who are already on a single line Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan will probably need to ask for the discount to be applied to their bills. Stay tuned for all the necessary enrollment instructions and eligibility conditions as we get them!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

