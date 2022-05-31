T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
2
T-Mobile has been in the news even more than usual in the last few days, both for good reasons and bad (and then good again), but although some people think there's no such thing as bad publicity, the "Un-carrier" is certainly not going to like the attention it's currently generating across the web.
According to a flood of Twitter and Reddit complaints, not to mention Downdetector user reports, many T-Mo subscribers located primarily on the East Coast began experiencing serious network problems shortly after noon (local time) earlier today.
The number of reports on the latter Ookla-operated website alone spiked in the thousands around 1pm ET, and although the curve initially registered a positive downward trajectory, another small hike happened after 2pm.
While nowhere near as massive as the infamous outage from almost two years ago, this interruption in cellular service is still going down (pun intended) at the time of writing in places like New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Washington (to name just a few).
As always, the user complaints are not all identical, but for the vast majority of affected T-Mobile customers, voice calls and text messages are currently not working (at all) and mobile internet services are spotty at best. Some folks can't get a signal to save their life and others are saying apps requiring an internet connection won't start despite their phones showing a signal.
We'll be sure to keep an eye on any and all developments in the next few hours, so if you're impacted by this outage and you're able to at least use Wi-Fi, follow this space for updates... as they come in.
Things that are NOT allowed: