T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast









The number of reports on the latter Ookla-operated website alone spiked in the thousands around 1pm ET, and although the curve initially registered a positive downward trajectory, another small hike happened after 2pm.





While nowhere near as massive as the infamous outage from almost two years ago , this interruption in cellular service is still going down (pun intended) at the time of writing in places like New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Washington (to name just a few).









As always, the user complaints are not all identical, but for the vast majority of affected T-Mobile customers, voice calls and text messages are currently not working (at all) and mobile internet services are spotty at best. Some folks can't get a signal to save their life and others are saying apps requiring an internet connection won't start despite their phones showing a signal.





We'll be sure to keep an eye on any and all developments in the next few hours, so if you're impacted by this outage and you're able to at least use Wi-Fi, follow this space for updates... as they come in.