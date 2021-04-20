Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile's latest Android 11 update comes as a very pleasant surprise

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 20, 2021, 11:31 AM
T-Mobile's latest Android 11 update comes as a very pleasant surprise
T-Mobile's own-brand REVVL smartphones are not exactly meant to make headlines or spend too much time in the limelight, but despite getting little to no publicity compared to budget-friendly devices from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, or Motorola, these puppies have been around for a number of years now.

Clearly, someone must be buying the likes of the REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G, and owners of the former model were undoubtedly pleasantly surprised to receive a major new OS update recently.

According to the official software support webpage of the 6.52-inch handset powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, this Android 11 promotion kicked off its over-the-air rollout on April 14. 

Of course, it often takes a little time for these things to expand to all eligible users across the nation, so even if you still can't download and install the goodie pack on your specific T-Mobile REVVL 4+ unit, there's probably no reason to panic.

Instead, all you can really do is wait... and completely violate that "System Updates" button in Settings - System - Advanced to try to manually force the leap from Android 10 to OS version 11.

In case you're wondering, this is the first big update delivered to the 2020-released REVVL 4 Plus, following in the footsteps of a relatively large number of smaller software enhancements and improvements primarily focused on security.

Curiously enough, the pricier and higher-end REVVL 5G is still stuck with Android 10 and a fairly old February security patch level, compared to the 4G LTE-only REVVL 4+, which actually received March 2021 security updates prior to this major UI revision.

By the way, you can "buy" the REVVL 4 Plus at the time of this writing starting at $0 (with monthly installment plans and no trade-in), and although its spec sheet is obviously far too modest to propel the device onto our list of 2021's overall best T-Mobile phones, the Android 11 update should definitely make you consider the aforementioned deal.

