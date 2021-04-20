T-Mobile's latest Android 11 update comes as a very pleasant surprise
According to the official software support webpage of the 6.52-inch handset powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, this Android 11 promotion kicked off its over-the-air rollout on April 14.
Of course, it often takes a little time for these things to expand to all eligible users across the nation, so even if you still can't download and install the goodie pack on your specific T-Mobile REVVL 4+ unit, there's probably no reason to panic.
In case you're wondering, this is the first big update delivered to the 2020-released REVVL 4 Plus, following in the footsteps of a relatively large number of smaller software enhancements and improvements primarily focused on security.
Curiously enough, the pricier and higher-end REVVL 5G is still stuck with Android 10 and a fairly old February security patch level, compared to the 4G LTE-only REVVL 4+, which actually received March 2021 security updates prior to this major UI revision.
By the way, you can "buy" the REVVL 4 Plus at the time of this writing starting at $0 (with monthly installment plans and no trade-in), and although its spec sheet is obviously far too modest to propel the device onto our list of 2021's overall best T-Mobile phones, the Android 11 update should definitely make you consider the aforementioned deal.