T-Mobile's latest Android 11 update comes as a very pleasant surprise





Clearly, someone must be buying the likes of the REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G, and owners of the former model were undoubtedly pleasantly surprised to receive a major new OS update recently.





According to the official software support webpage of the 6.52-inch handset powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, this Android 11 promotion kicked off its over-the-air rollout on April 14.





Of course, it often takes a little time for these things to expand to all eligible users across the nation, so even if you still can't download and install the goodie pack on your specific T-Mobile REVVL 4+ unit, there's probably no reason to panic.





Instead, all you can really do is wait... and completely violate that "System Updates" button in Settings - System - Advanced to try to manually force the leap from Android 10 to OS version 11.





In case you're wondering, this is the first big update delivered to the 2020-released REVVL 4 Plus , following in the footsteps of a relatively large number of smaller software enhancements and improvements primarily focused on security.





Curiously enough, the pricier and higher-end REVVL 5G is still stuck with Android 10 and a fairly old February security patch level, compared to the 4G LTE-only REVVL 4+, which actually received March 2021 security updates prior to this major UI revision.



