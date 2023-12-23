T-Mobile gives smartphone users tips on how to deal with the winter weather

T-Mobile notes that if you charge your phone's battery while in temperatures under 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the efficiency of the battery can be reduced, charging rates will drop and the cell's lifespan will decline. Winter is now officially here in the Northern Hemisphere and T-Mobile has some tips for smartphone users to follow to make sure that their devices are running at their best even as the cold and the snow and wind swirl all around. One part of the phone that is deeply affected by the temperatures heading south is the battery.notes that if you charge your phone's battery while in temperatures under 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the efficiency of the battery can be reduced, charging rates will drop and the cell's lifespan will decline.





So T-Mobile 's suggestion is to make sure that your phone has warmed up. Make sure the device is at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before plugging it in to charge. This will preserve battery life during the Winter. On iOS, activating your iPhone's Low Power Mode ( Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode ) or activating Battery Saver mode on an Android device ( Settings > Battery > Battery Saver ) will help you get the most out of your phone on those truly Arctic days.

If you're going outside in the cold, don't just allow your phone to be subject to the cruel fortunes of the weather. Instead, make sure that you've placed the phone inside your jeans or a jacket pocket. Personally, I like to put my phone in a breast pocket on the front of my shirt and cover it with a waterproof parka that does a great job of keeping my iPhone 15 Pro Max warm and dry.









If you have True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you can let your phone stay warm in a pocket while using the earbuds to take calls. And other accessories can help your phone avoid the winter weather. A thermal case might be available to keep your phone warm. However, not all thermal cases offer water resistance, so if snow or ice are in your forecast, make sure that your phone has some protection on that front.







It's great to have your phone protected from winter weather, but what about your network? T-Mobile says, "For over two years now, T-Mobile has added more backup power at more sites than ever before through a 30% increase in network hardening investments to reduce service interruptions. This means there’s more fixed back-up generators at even more towers, cell sites and other critical network locations across the country."



The carrier continued, "T-Mobile also added 50% more heavy-duty disaster response satellite vehicles to its ready-to-respond fleet this year. All of this — along with portable generators, refueling trucks, command centers, community support trucks and more — allows T-Mobile 's emergency response teams to rapidly restore critical connectivity if the local power grid is hit during a storm."



