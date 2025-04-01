Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile's quiet app change might be why your phone rings off the hook

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Apps
Image showing the T-Mobile logo, a magenta "T", suspended from a ceiling in an indoor setting.
We have all had to deal with those annoying spam and scam calls, right? Luckily, both carriers and phone makers offer ways to keep them in check. For T-Mobile users, that used to mean using the Scam Shield app. Well, at least until it quietly got merged into the T-Life app.

You can still enable scam protection under the Manage section of T-Life, but as many users have pointed out, the app isn't exactly the easiest to navigate. And while this transition is happening, a lot of people are dealing with a surge in scam calls.

Frustrated customers have taken to the internet, complaining about getting bombarded with spam calls lately. There could be multiple reasons for this, but one likely culprit is the migration from Scam Shield to T-Life. The protection doesn't seem to turn on automatically, so users need to check their settings to make sure it is enabled.



Even when scam protection is on, though, some calls might still slip through. Overall, the system does a great job, but it is not foolproof.

Yes! All of a sudden! What is happening!?

– Double-Award-4190, Reddit, March 2025

Yes! I’ve been getting calls about some supposed loan I definitely did not apply for. They just repeat the same automated message and then tell you to press a number to stop receiving calls, but you don’t. I have literally blocked 20+ numbers at this point.

– Bride1234109, Reddit, March 2025

Now, if you are sick of those nonstop spam calls and haven't set up any protection yet, there are plenty of ways to fight back – depending on your phone and carrier.

As I mentioned above, T-Mobile users should head over to the T-Life app to manage scam blocking. Verizon customers can use the Call Filter app (the basic version is free), while AT&T subscribers can enable Call Protect through the myAT&T app.

Beyond carrier options, your phone itself may have built-in spam protection, too. On iPhones, for example, you can enable the Silence Unknown Callers feature or install a third-party app. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, when turned on, the Smart Call feature can identify unknown numbers and let you block or report them.

Recommended Stories
Pixel users can turn on Caller ID & spam protection and if you activate Filter spam calls, those calls won't even show up as missed calls or voicemails – though you can still find them in your call history if needed.

So, yeah, you've got plenty of ways to keep spam calls in check. And if you are curious for even more tips, check out our guide on staying safe in a world full of tricks.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless