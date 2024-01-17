Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Besides the awesome Galaxy S24 deals on T-Mobile which include a free Galaxy S24+ and free storage upgrade, the Un-carrier subscribers are also getting another great perk with their purchase of the newest Galaxy flagships. The Galaxy S24 line is now up for preorder at Samsung, including the T-Mobile models, and can only be had with exclusive colors directly there:

Consistently rated as the best 5G network in the US, T-Mobile's fast coverage will be even faster if you are on a Galaxy S24, S24+, or the top-shelf Galaxy S24 Ultra. Armed with the newest Qualcomm X75 5G modem inside as part of its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the phones can offer what other can't.

Namely, that is taking a good advantage of the unique four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation that T-Mobile's network already offers or will support in the near future. This rich carrier aggregation support means 90% faster upload speeds than with a phone of the previous, Galaxy S23 series, only on T-Mobile. As per its President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson:

No one wants to get the most advanced Samsung Galaxy yet and find out it’s being held back by their wireless provider. Thanks to the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network with advanced capabilities, perk-packed plans and deals to get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup on Us, T-Mobile customers have nothing to worry about and everything to brag about on America’s largest, fastest, most awarded 5G network.

Galaxy S24 series deals on T-Mobile


On top of that, T-Mobile's plans like Go5G Next include free Hulu, Apple TV+, and even Netflix subscriptions, for "the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless," as well as MLB.TV annual subscription gratis. Here are all the Galaxy S24 preorder deals and perks on T-Mobile:

  • New and existing customers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S24+ (up to $1000 off any in the series) when trading in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next.
  • Free Samsung Galaxy S24 ($800 off) no trade required when adding a line on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next.
  • 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with a tablet line.
  • New and existing customers can get $200 to spend at T-Mobile via virtual prepaid Mastercard for every line they bring to T-Mobile, up to five lines.
  • Easy Unlock.: upgrade-ready every year on Go5G Next.
  • Double the storage when picking up any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, meaning get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 phone for the price of the 128GB model.

