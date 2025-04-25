T-Mobile pamphlet shows carrier’s new approach to price lock guarantees
Though it’s been a while since T-Mobile increased prices across a majority of users’ plans, people are still angry and won’t let the subject rest. The “un-carrier” has noticed this, of course, and as such is taking new measures to reduce any future ridicule. However these measures are also being pointed out and made fun of.
The biggest issue that T-Mobile customers had recently was that the company introduced pricing updates to a lot of old plans in use by legacy customers. Many users came forward and claimed that the carrier had introduced price hikes to their plans which had once been marketed as being price locked for life.
This led to users digging up old T-Mobile ads about price locked plans to remind the company of its past promises. Others began to discuss the technicalities of how their bills were calculated and which service charges or miscellaneous fees had seen increases. All in all T-Mobile customers are not happy and the company had to take action.
T-Mobile introduced a new price lock plan recently for its home internet service but there was a noticeable difference from its previous price lock guarantees. This time the company wasn’t offering a life-long price lock: opting instead for 10 years provided some conditions were met. The company has obviously learned its lesson from all the backlash and is marketing its promises a lot more clearly now as can be seen on its new pamphlets.
A new T-Mobile pamphlet offers five years of price lock. | Image credit — Reddit
One T-Mobile customer recently shared photos of an old T-Mobile pamphlet alongside a new one. While the old one simply and boldly stated “price lock” the new one reads “5-year price guarantee included” instead. This has now happened twice and it’s quite clear that T-Mobile is being extra cautious about promising any price lock guarantees moving forward.
Pricing problems have also been plaguing Verizon customers as some receive increased bills while others are treated to massive discounts. This odd disparity shows that Verizon is having a pricing crisis as the company struggles to keep subscribers. Verizon shares are falling as well due to the drastically reduced number of new customers.
And as if all of this wasn’t enough, tariffs are impacting telecom companies now too which means higher costs for the end consumer.
