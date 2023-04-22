Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal





The main component of T-Mo's freshly unveiled Phone Freedom initiative is without a doubt a "supercharged" Go5GPlus plan that essentially takes the uber-popular current Magenta Max option to new heights of flexibility and value with, well, more of everything.





We're talking more hotspot data, more North America data, and perhaps most importantly, more savings compared to the fierce US wireless industry competition. Unsurprisingly for folks familiar with "Un-carrier" announcements, T-Mobile didn't offer all the details on all the new ways to save initially, leaving, for instance, some key information on a compelling iPhone deal to the imagination.

Here's how you can get a free iPhone 14 starting April 23





Although it's not April 23 yet, the always resourceful folks over at The Mobile Report have been able to obtain the full deets on T-Mo's killer new device promotion, marketed as "Get an iPhone 14/13/SE (3rd Gen) On Us with trade on Go5G Plus."





Evidently, you'll need to opt for a Go5G Plus plan to qualify for this special (and likely limited-time) offer, and somewhat predictably, you'll have to purchase your iPhone 14, 13, or third-gen SE on a monthly installment plan as well.





More notably, an "eligible" trade-in is also required, and yes, we already have the complete list of qualifying devices and their values. Here you go:





$830 : Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, SE (3rd Gen), SE (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro 5G, 7 Pro.

: Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, SE (3rd Gen), SE (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro 5G, 7 Pro. $415 : Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note 8, Note 9, Z Fold, Z Flip, A51, A51 5G, A52, A52 5G, A53 5G, A54 5G, A70, A71, A71 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G, Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5a 5G, 5, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, LG Wing, Velvet, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, Motorola Razr 4G, Razr 5G, Edge, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 2021, Edge 2022.



Yes, you read that correctly. T-Mobile will give you 830 bucks towards an iPhone 14 (or even a 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max) for your ancient (and largely useless) iPhone 7 or 8. Those are seven and six year-old devices, mind you, and at the moment, they're only valued at $415 as part of Magenta's "2023 Apple Trade P3" campaign.





Curiously enough, it appears that a number of OnePlus, Google, LG, and Moto phones will get trade-in value downgrades from the first to the second tier above, while all Samsung Galaxy handsets listed here are staying in their place. In other words, we're not looking at any radical changes overall, but if you've been holding on to an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus... for a reason you were not very aware of, now (or rather tomorrow) is definitely a good time to trade up.





April 23 is also when T-Mobile plans to kick off a new free Galaxy S23 deal with an eligible trade-in, but for the time being, that particular promo's details are largely unknown. If we were to venture a guess, we'd expect some pleasant surprises for owners of phones like the Galaxy S7 and S8, but it's probably wise to wait and not jump to too many conclusions just yet.