T-Mobile is treating small business owners to an impressive new plan and up to $10K in free credit

Because we're primarily focused on the needs of "regular" people here at PhoneArena, we rarely pay much attention to the business-centric announcements of the top US wireless service providers. But T-Mobile's latest such press release simply cannot be ignored, introducing not only a hugely feature-packed new plan with a fairly reasonable price tag but also an opportunity for small business owners to get up to an incredible $10,000 "back in their pockets."
Since nothing is ever that easy and straightforward with a mobile network operator, the latter deal comes with plenty of strings attached, requiring you add 10 or more new voice lines to a new or existing plan. These will all have to be Business Unlimited Edge lines, mind you, which brings us to the other big thing unveiled by T-Mobile today.
Edge is better than Ultimate
Business Unlimited Edge is an all-new plan set to make its commercial debut on May 2, and as far as we can tell, this will join Magenta's current Business Unlimited Select, Unlimited Advanced, and Unlimited Ultimate options instead of replacing any one of them.
That's right, the "Un-carrier" is redefining "ultimate" wireless offers after heavily diluting the meaning and impact of the word "unlimited" in the last few years. Priced at $45 a month per line (with at least six lines in total), the Business Unlimited Edge plan will be more "ultimate" than the Business Unlimited Ultimate service tier, including 200 gigs of high-speed mobile hotspot data instead of just 100GB, as well as 15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico.
How does that compare to the competition? Well, Verizon just so happens to already include 200GB "premium" mobile hotspot data in its Pro 5G plan for businesses that costs, you guessed it, $45 per line per month as long as you have at least five lines active on your account and you enable Auto Pay.
Of course, Big Red is nowhere near as generous as Magenta when it comes to data buckets for (business or personal) travels to Canada and Mexico, although you do get four TravelPass days included in the aforementioned $45 charge every month, each of which will give you 2 gigs of high-speed international data for "210+ countries and destinations."
Let's talk more about that free $10K now!
That all brings us back to the $10,000 T-Mobile is ready to throw at you if you're willing to meet a special requirement or... ten, which is clearly the main thing that separates its newest business proposition from those of its arch-rivals.
T-Mo is obviously not wasting a golden opportunity to point out that the "other guys don't even come close to offering a deal this good", which as far as we can tell is factually true. The $10K can be yours in the form of $1,000 account credit (applied over a period of three years) for each Business Unlimited Edge line or "up to" $1,000 towards an "eligible" smartphone per line via 24 monthly bill credits.
Last but not necessarily least, "eligible" new and existing T-Mobile business customers can look forward to receiving year-long Amazon Business Prime Essentials memberships starting as soon as tomorrow, April 25.
To get this $179-worth freebie, you'll need to open a new account with at least three lines or add a third one to an existing account. Business Unlimited Edge is not the only plan eligible for this deal, with Business Unlimited Ultimate, Go5G Business Next, and Go5G Business Plus options also accepted. Now how about treating non-business users to similar promotions and gifts?
