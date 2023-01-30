T-Mobile pledges to become a net-zero emissions carrier on all counts

a cross-sector community of companies and organizations working together to solve the challenges of cutting global carbon emissions for a sustainable future





The Un-carrier says that it will become the first US carrier to fulfil the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard requirements for achieving zero emissions across its first scopes such as direct emissions from tower and facility operations, plus indirect ones from any third-party electricity suppliers it will be using. According to Mike Sievert, the carrier's CEO:









Not only that, but T-Mobile is committed to go even further in greenifying its total footprint by covering scope 3 of the SBTi's net-zero standard, namely emissions " produced by suppliers, customer device usage, materials and fuel required to ship products, employee travel, and more - which represents roughly two thirds of the company’s carbon footprint ."





The goal is nothing short of ambitious, but T-Mobile has now become the 5G network leader in the US, both in terms of coverage, as well as when it comes to download or upload speeds, thanks to a mix of its own low-band assets and the swath of mid-band frequencies it acquired during the merger with Sprint and subsequent 5G deployment on these.