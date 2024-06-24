Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
As tempting as it can be to get a new mid-range smartphone like the aptly named Motorola Edge (2024) in an unlocked variant compatible with all major US wireless service providers, there's a very good reason why you should consider picking up the eye-catching 6.6-incher from a carrier instead.

Make that an "Un-carrier", as T-Mobile appears to have beaten its rivals to the punch here, charging just $299.99 with no strings attached for a vegan leather-wrapped device in a Midnight Blue colorway that impressively accommodates 256 gigs of data internally while packing a more than respectable 8GB RAM as well.

How can you get the Motorola Edge (2024) for free from T-Mobile?


That's already a much lower price than the $550 you need to pay for the aforementioned unlocked Edge (2024) model, and believe it or not, T-Mo can drop that tag to... $0 without you having to jump through too many hoops. All you have to do right now is opt for a monthly installment plan and add a new line of service to your "eligible" plan, and poof, your 300 bucks will be returned to you... in the form of bill credits applied to your account over a period of two years.

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue, New Line or Device Trade-In Required
$300 off (100%)
$0
$299 99
Buy at T-Mobile

Alternatively, you can trade in your current phone and score the same 100 percent discount sans having to open a new line of T-Mobile service. In that case, you'll need to be on a costly Go5G Plus or Go5G Next rate plan, which sounds a little inconvenient... until you realize that this deal is actually good with "any" trade-in, as long as the device you're looking to ditch is "in good working condition without screen or liquid damage."

That seems to suggest even ancient flip phones from the likes of Motorola or Nokia will do, although just to be safe, you should probably check with Magenta's customer support before initiating the trade-in process or getting too excited about your free new Edge (2024) smartphone.

Metro has even better and simpler deals for you to consider!


Motorola's latest heavyweight contender for the title of best budget 5G phone in the US is also available from Metro by T-Mobile starting at $0 with a number port-in and either a new Flex Plus plan or a new line added to an existing account. If you don't have a phone number to transfer from an eligible operator like Verizon or AT&T, you'll need to pay $99.99, which is still a very reasonable price for a decidedly feature-packed and undeniably premium-looking handset with the following key specs:

  • 6.6-inch P-OLED Endless Edge display with 144Hz refresh rate technology and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization;
  • 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;
  • 5,000mAh battery good for 30 hours of uninterrupted talk time and 21.7 days of standby;
  • 68W TurboPower charging capabilities;
  • One-touch access to your favorite app with customizable Quick Button;
  • Android 14;
  • USB Type-C port;
  • Under-display fingerprint sensor.

How does all that compare to what something like Google's Pixel 8a mid-ranger offers? In short, pretty favorably, although we don't want to influence your buying decision too much. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC is clearly not the fastest in the world, but those charging speeds, that beautiful screen, and the battery are certainly difficult to beat... at $0. 

Compared to some past members of the Motorola Edge family, this 2024 model disappointingly leaves out both the headphone jack and microSD card slot, which you'll have to decide for yourselves how important of an omission it is when all is said and evaluated.
