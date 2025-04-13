T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
Up Next:
T-Mobile has been in hot water recently after it announced pricing updates for a myriad of plans including older price locked ones in use by legacy customers. Now it appears that even T-Mobile customers who haven’t received a notification for a price hike may see higher bills.
One T-Mobile customer claims that they were not notified of any pricing changes but still received a higher bill consistent with the $5-increase-per-line updates. Another user corroborated the original poster’s claim and also said that they hadn’t received a notification before they got a more expensive bill.
One T-Mobile customer claims that they were not notified of any pricing changes but still received a higher bill consistent with the $5-increase-per-line updates. Another user corroborated the original poster’s claim and also said that they hadn’t received a notification before they got a more expensive bill.
Confusion on the part of other customers makes it seem like this is an uncommon occurrence and most likely a fault with T-Mobile’s backend servers. Customers who didn’t get the price hike notification thought that they had been spared and that their price locked plans were going to remain unchanged. These users received no emails or text messages about the price hike despite their T-Life app claiming that they did.
The T-Life app still keeps having slight operational hiccups every now and then. When it was first forced onto customers it was so controversial that people walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest. Saying that users were notified of pricing changes when they weren’t is just one example of why T-Mobile users dislike the app.
Some customers aren't with T-Mobile anymore. | Image credit — The New York Times
Any T-Mobile customers that haven’t been keeping up with the whole fiasco are in for a nasty surprise if they receive a higher bill without prior warning. Some T-Mobile users have switched carriers altogether because they’re angry that their price locked plans saw cost changes. Meanwhile T-Mobile has now offered another price locked plan in addition to trying to make it up to customers with free lines.
While T-Mobile jacks up prices and offers free lines Verizon is having a pricing crisis. The carrier didn’t see nearly as much growth as its competitors and it is stuck between hiking costs and offering massive discounts to random customers. Simply calling a Verizon representative seems to be enough for some users to be offered a discount with no strings attached.
If you haven’t received a notification about a price hike from T-Mobile and think you’re safe then I’d advise keeping a few extra bucks for the end of the month. Just in case.
While T-Mobile jacks up prices and offers free lines Verizon is having a pricing crisis. The carrier didn’t see nearly as much growth as its competitors and it is stuck between hiking costs and offering massive discounts to random customers. Simply calling a Verizon representative seems to be enough for some users to be offered a discount with no strings attached.
If you haven’t received a notification about a price hike from T-Mobile and think you’re safe then I’d advise keeping a few extra bucks for the end of the month. Just in case.
Things that are NOT allowed: