T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you

Anycustomers that haven’t been keeping up with the whole fiasco are in for a nasty surprise if they receive a higher bill without prior warning. Someusers have switched carriers altogether because they’re angry that their price locked plans saw cost changes. Meanwhile T-Mobile has now offered another price locked plan in addition to trying to make it up to customers with free lines.Whilejacks up prices and offers free lines Verizon is having a pricing crisis . The carrier didn’t see nearly as much growth as its competitors and it is stuck between hiking costs and offering massive discounts to random customers. Simply calling a Verizon representative seems to be enough for some users to be offered a discount with no strings attached.If you haven’t received a notification about a price hike fromand think you’re safe then I’d advise keeping a few extra bucks for the end of the month. Just in case.