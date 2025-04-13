Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo on a sign
T-Mobile has been in hot water recently after it announced pricing updates for a myriad of plans including older price locked ones in use by legacy customers. Now it appears that even T-Mobile customers who haven’t received a notification for a price hike may see higher bills.

One T-Mobile customer claims that they were not notified of any pricing changes but still received a higher bill consistent with the $5-increase-per-line updates. Another user corroborated the original poster’s claim and also said that they hadn’t received a notification before they got a more expensive bill.

Confusion on the part of other customers makes it seem like this is an uncommon occurrence and most likely a fault with T-Mobile’s backend servers. Customers who didn’t get the price hike notification thought that they had been spared and that their price locked plans were going to remain unchanged. These users received no emails or text messages about the price hike despite their T-Life app claiming that they did.

The T-Life app still keeps having slight operational hiccups every now and then. When it was first forced onto customers it was so controversial that people walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest. Saying that users were notified of pricing changes when they weren’t is just one example of why T-Mobile users dislike the app.

Some customers aren&#039;t with T-Mobile anymore. | Image credit — The New York Times - T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
Some customers aren't with T-Mobile anymore. | Image credit — The New York Times

Any T-Mobile customers that haven’t been keeping up with the whole fiasco are in for a nasty surprise if they receive a higher bill without prior warning. Some T-Mobile users have switched carriers altogether because they’re angry that their price locked plans saw cost changes. Meanwhile T-Mobile has now offered another price locked plan in addition to trying to make it up to customers with free lines.

While T-Mobile jacks up prices and offers free lines Verizon is having a pricing crisis. The carrier didn’t see nearly as much growth as its competitors and it is stuck between hiking costs and offering massive discounts to random customers. Simply calling a Verizon representative seems to be enough for some users to be offered a discount with no strings attached.

If you haven’t received a notification about a price hike from T-Mobile and think you’re safe then I’d advise keeping a few extra bucks for the end of the month. Just in case.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone

Latest News

Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
At 41% off, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are the top-tier earbuds you should get
At 41% off, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are the top-tier earbuds you should get
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 AP set to deliver substantial performance gains for flagship Android phones
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 AP set to deliver substantial performance gains for flagship Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless