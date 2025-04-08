Call your Verizon rep, you might just get a free discount
Verizon has been handing out discounts and new promotions left, right and center in order to retain its customer base. Now it seems that the carrier is willing to give you $10 off of each line just for simply calling customer support or interacting with the company in any way.
This discount can be offered to Verizon customers on its own too but what’s really interesting about it is that it appears to just be a neat gift that employees are authorized to give out. Multiple people claiming to be Verizon customers say that they have recently been offered this deal when interacting with customer service for any reason.
Verizon representatives are telling users that this is a “token of appreciation from your Verizon family” and that there is no catch. If you accept, you get $10 off of every line for a whole year. Sounds too good to be true but there’s a reason that the carrier is doing this: Verizon is having a pricing crisis.
Verizon is trying to improve its customer service. | Image credit — Verizon
Verizon saw a significantly less number of new signups in 2024 compared to T-Mobile and other rivals. Customers on online forums claim that the company has simply started charging too much for too little. Funnily enough that also seems to be the sentiment about T-Mobile after its recent price hikes which have made some of its users switch to alternatives.
The dwindling number of new customers has forced Verizon to offer discounts wherever it can. Some users have even gotten discounts as high as $40 while others have been offered similar deals as the aforementioned $10 off of every line. However the company is also randomly increasing prices for some of its users which drives them to look elsewhere.
The $10 off of every line deal is interesting if it really is being offered whenever Verizon sees an opportunity. It might be worth it to call Verizon customer support for a minor reason and see if you can get offered this deal as well.
T-Mobile, with its latest price hikes, and other major competitors like AT&T are not offering so many discounts to my knowledge. Verizon is the only one trying to cling to its customer base for as long as it can. This has worked to an extent as there are some very happy Verizon users who are willing to stick around after getting a new discount.
