Call your Verizon rep, you might just get a free discount

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

saw a significantly less number of new signups in 2024 compared to T-Mobile and other rivals. Customers on online forums claim that the company has simply started charging too much for too little. Funnily enough that also seems to be the sentiment aboutafter its recent price hikes which have made some of its users switch to alternatives.The dwindling number of new customers has forcedto offer discounts wherever it can. Some users have even gotten discounts as high as $40 while others have been offered similar deals as the aforementioned $10 off of every line. However the company is also randomly increasing prices for some of its users which drives them to look elsewhere., with its latest price hikes, and other major competitors like AT&T are not offering so many discounts to my knowledge.is the only one trying to cling to its customer base for as long as it can. This has worked to an extent as there are some very happyusers who are willing to stick around after getting a new discount.The $10 off of every line deal is interesting if it really is being offered wheneversees an opportunity. It might be worth it to callcustomer support for a minor reason and see if you can get offered this deal as well.And if that doesn’t work there’s another neat trick to get Verizon discounts across all lines.