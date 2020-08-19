Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
T-Mobile LG Android Tablets Deals

Cool new deal brings T-Mobile's LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD down to a most palatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 19, 2020, 5:39 AM
Cool new deal brings T-Mobile's LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD down to a most palatable price
T-Mobile doesn't sell a lot of LTE-enabled tablets right now, but if you need a low-cost alternative to Apple's iPad family and the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, you can go for the modest 8-inch Alcatel Joy Tab or the slightly more impressive LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD.

Unceremoniously released on the nation's leading "Un-carrier" and fastest-growing wireless service provider around four months ago, the Android Pie-flavored slate was essentially available free of charge straight off the bat, but after a while, T-Mo brought the tablet's price up from $0 to $300.

While not quite as "affordable" as back in April, the G Pad 5 is on sale once again, scoring a cool $201 discount with new lines of "eligible" service. Namely, you'll have to activate the 10-inch mid-ranger on a 6GB or higher Mobile Internet plan, as well as sign up to a monthly installment plan.

Check out the deal here



After 24 bill credits amounting to the aforementioned grand total of $200.99, you're looking at spending a little over four bucks a month for two years, or $99 all in all. That's certainly a low price to pay for a large tablet with a sharp Full HD display in tow sporting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. 

Although pretty ancient, the high-end Snapdragon 821 SoC under the hood of T-Mobile's LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD might still be faster than plenty of "modern" mid-range processors, especially when coupled with a generous 4GB RAM count. The slate also packs a hefty 8,200mAh battery while only accommodating 32 gigs of data internally.

The rest of the specs are equally... mixed, including a single 8MP rear-facing camera and a single 5MP front shooter, as well as a microSD card slot, USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and fast charging capabilities. But the built-in cellular connectivity alone makes this thing a smart buy as long as you don't mind meeting Magenta's special requirements. 

Related phones

G Pad 5
LG G Pad 5 View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 10.1 inches
    1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P22
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8200 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 19h 27minThe popular Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds get an irresistible clearance deal at Best Buy
Popular stories
The unlocked Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are cheaper than ever on Amazon
Popular stories
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than the Galaxy A51 5G
Popular stories
AT&T expands the availability and improves the affordability of Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G
Popular stories
Verizon's big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free now with no trade-in or switch required
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are crazy cheap today only (refurbished)

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date
Popular stories
4G-only iPhone 12 could be more expensive than the standard 5G model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless