Cool new deal brings T-Mobile's LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD down to a most palatable price





While not quite as "affordable" as back in April, the G Pad 5 is on sale once again, scoring a cool $201 discount with new lines of "eligible" service. Namely, you'll have to activate the 10-inch mid-ranger on a 6GB or higher Mobile Internet plan, as well as sign up to a monthly installment plan.













After 24 bill credits amounting to the aforementioned grand total of $200.99, you're looking at spending a little over four bucks a month for two years, or $99 all in all. That's certainly a low price to pay for a large tablet with a sharp Full HD display in tow sporting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.





Although pretty ancient, the high-end Snapdragon 821 SoC under the hood of T-Mobile's LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD might still be faster than plenty of "modern" mid-range processors, especially when coupled with a generous 4GB RAM count. The slate also packs a hefty 8,200mAh battery while only accommodating 32 gigs of data internally.





The rest of the specs are equally... mixed, including a single 8MP rear-facing camera and a single 5MP front shooter, as well as a microSD card slot, USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and fast charging capabilities. But the built-in cellular connectivity alone makes this thing a smart buy as long as you don't mind meeting Magenta's special requirements.