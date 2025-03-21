T-Mobile’s most popular freebie makes a comeback next week
One of T-Mobile’s most popular freebies returns early next week. If you’re a sports fan and either a T-Mobile or Metro customers, then you’ll be happy to know that the MLB.tv pass will be available for free for a limited time.
The Un-carrier announced that its customers will be able to redeem a MLB.tv subscription for free starting from March 25, at 5:00 am ET. The deal will only be available until April 1, at 4:59 am ET, but that should be enough for sports fans to get their freebie.
Keep in mind that blackouts and other restrictions apply, which means that you can’t watch your home team play while in your home area. These blackout rules exist to protect RSNs’ advertising revenue.
On the bright side, those who redeem the free MLB.tv subscription offer will also get access to many of the MBL app’s premium features for the 2025 season at no additional cost.
And since you’ll be using this on your phone or tablet, it’s worth noting that video typically streams on these devices in SD quality.
T-Mobile has been in the crossfire lately because of the recent price hikes. It might seem otherwise, but the free MLB.tv pass is business as usual, not a peace offering from T-Mobile.
Many customers feel betrayed and are looking for alternatives, even though there probably aren’t any cheaper choices available at the moment. Although other carriers are trying to steal T-Mobile’s disgruntled customers with enticing deals, their services aren’t that much better.
Obviously, the freebie, which is part of the T-Mobile Tuesday offer, is redeemable via the carrier’s T-Life app or on the website. Once redeemed, the free subscription will offer access to MLB.tv for the entire 2025 regular season.
The deal is only available for T-Mobile and Metro customers on qualifying plans who have access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. It’s important to mention that while you can share your account if you’re not interested in baseball, T-Mobile prohibits account sharing.
Blackouts and other restrictions still apply to the offer | Image credit: MLB
Things that are NOT allowed: