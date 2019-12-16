T-Mobile customers can get a new Alcatel tablet with Android 9.0 free with a new line

T-Mobile Android Tablets Deals Alcatel

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 16, 2019, 7:42 AM
As if T-Mobile wasn't already generous enough every Tuesday with its free food, coffee, and fashion accessory offers (to name but a few of the greatest loyalty-rewarding deals available of late), the "Un-carrier" can now also hook you up with a gratis Android 9.0 tablet.

Naturally, we're not talking about the world's most powerful or good-looking slate, although it's pretty easy to think of worse products (at least on paper) than this 8-inch Alcatel Joy Tab. Commercially released just a couple of months ago on both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile (but no other US carriers), the mid-range tablet promises to keep up with your daily streaming, reading, and gaming needs by lasting up to 8.5 hours on a single charge.

Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8765A processor, the Joy Tab sounds like an excellent alternative to Amazon's insanely popular Fire HD 8. Both 8-inchers come with HD screen resolution (aka 1280 x 800 pixels), but while the latest edition of the Fire HD 8 can match its opponent's 32GB internal storage space at a very reasonable price of $110, the Alcatel Joy Tab packs a little extra memory.

Namely, a grand total of 2 gigs of the good stuff, compared to only 1.5GB, with its 5MP front and rear-facing cameras also beating the megapixel count of the single shooters found on the front and back of Amazon's newest 8-incher.

Of course, if all that is not enough to justify the $168 retail price of T-Mobile's Alcatel Joy Tab, you can get the slate today on a monthly payment plan with a 2GB or higher rate plan and a new line of service for $0 after 24 bill credits of $7 a pop. Obviously, there's no need to trade anything in or jump through any other hoops. 

While the deal doesn't have an expiration date explicitly mentioned in its terms and conditions, something tells us you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger. By the way, this is certainly not the first "tablet on us" promotion from T-Mobile, but it is the first time this particular slate can be had free of charge. 

T-Mobile customers can get a new Alcatel tablet with Android 9.0 free with a new line
