T-Mobile customers can get a new Alcatel tablet with Android 9.0 free with a new line





Naturally, we're not talking about the world's most powerful or good-looking slate, although it's pretty easy to think of worse products (at least on paper) than this 8-inch Alcatel Joy Tab . Commercially released just a couple of months ago on both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile (but no other US carriers), the mid-range tablet promises to keep up with your daily streaming, reading, and gaming needs by lasting up to 8.5 hours on a single charge.









Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8765A processor, the Joy Tab sounds like an excellent alternative to Amazon's insanely popular Fire HD 8. Both 8-inchers come with HD screen resolution (aka 1280 x 800 pixels), but while the latest edition of the Fire HD 8 can match its opponent's 32GB internal storage space at a very reasonable price of $110, the Alcatel Joy Tab packs a little extra memory.





Namely, a grand total of 2 gigs of the good stuff, compared to only 1.5GB, with its 5MP front and rear-facing cameras also beating the megapixel count of the single shooters found on the front and back of Amazon's newest 8-incher.





Of course, if all that is not enough to justify the $168 retail price of T-Mobile's Alcatel Joy Tab, you can get the slate today on a monthly payment plan with a 2GB or higher rate plan and a new line of service for $0 after 24 bill credits of $7 a pop. Obviously, there's no need to trade anything in or jump through any other hoops.





While the deal doesn't have an expiration date explicitly mentioned in its terms and conditions , something tells us you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger. By the way, this is certainly not the first "tablet on us" promotion from T-Mobile, but it is the first time this particular slate can be had free of charge.