T-Mobile customers can get a new Alcatel tablet with Android 9.0 free with a new line
Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8765A processor, the Joy Tab sounds like an excellent alternative to Amazon's insanely popular Fire HD 8. Both 8-inchers come with HD screen resolution (aka 1280 x 800 pixels), but while the latest edition of the Fire HD 8 can match its opponent's 32GB internal storage space at a very reasonable price of $110, the Alcatel Joy Tab packs a little extra memory.
Namely, a grand total of 2 gigs of the good stuff, compared to only 1.5GB, with its 5MP front and rear-facing cameras also beating the megapixel count of the single shooters found on the front and back of Amazon's newest 8-incher.
Of course, if all that is not enough to justify the $168 retail price of T-Mobile's Alcatel Joy Tab, you can get the slate today on a monthly payment plan with a 2GB or higher rate plan and a new line of service for $0 after 24 bill credits of $7 a pop. Obviously, there's no need to trade anything in or jump through any other hoops.
While the deal doesn't have an expiration date explicitly mentioned in its terms and conditions, something tells us you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger. By the way, this is certainly not the first "tablet on us" promotion from T-Mobile, but it is the first time this particular slate can be had free of charge.
