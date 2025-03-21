T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Big companies love to highlight their efforts to give back to the community and now it is T-Mobile’s turn to step into the spotlight. After facing some heat over recent price hikes, the carrier is looking to score some positive points by showcasing its latest good deeds.

T-Mobile just revealed its newest round of 25 Hometown Grant recipients, each getting up to $50,000 to help boost local development projects and breathe new life into their communities. So far, the carrier has poured over $16 million into the program, supporting 375 communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico.

When we started Hometown Grants nearly four years ago, we knew T-Mobile could make a real difference in small towns across the country, but the impact has exceeded all expectations. With this latest round of grants, communities will be able to fund everything from new fire hose technology to expanded food pantry space — creating important, life-changing improvements for the people who call these towns home.
– Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile Consumer Group, March 2025

You can check out the 25 small towns that will receive funding in the video below and if you live in one of them – congrats!

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – T-Mobile

T-Mobile has joined forces with Main Street America, a nonprofit dedicated to boosting local economies and preserving communities, to make its Hometown Grants program a reality. And keep in mind that the grants aren’t handed out randomly. The applications go through a thorough review process where factors like impact, feasibility and overall community benefit are considered.

Moreover, T-Mobile’s commitment goes beyond just revitalizing towns. Through Hometown Grants, the Un-carrier says it has already pumped nearly $4 million into small businesses, helping refresh farmers markets or kickstart business incubators.
 
On top of all that, T-Mobile is working to bridge the digital divide with Project 10Million, which provides free internet and mobile hotspots to eligible students, making sure no one gets left behind in the digital world.

Given the recent backlash over price hikes, I think this community-focused approach is well-timed, helping T-Mobile earn back some goodwill. But hey, it is always great when big companies give back, right? Verizon also recently made a move in this direction by hosting a digital wellness event urging people to unplug and spend less time glued to their screens.
