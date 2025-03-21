T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions



T-Mobile revealed its newest round of 25 Hometown Grant recipients, each getting up to $50,000 to help boost local development projects and breathe new life into their communities. So far, the carrier has poured over $16 million into the program, supporting 375 communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico.





– Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile Consumer Group, March 2025



You can check out the 25 small towns that will receive funding in the video below and if you live in one of them – congrats!

Video credit – T-Mobile



T-Mobile has joined forces with Main Street America, a nonprofit dedicated to boosting local economies and preserving communities, to make its Hometown Grants program a reality. And keep in mind that the grants aren’t handed out randomly. The applications go through a thorough review process where factors like impact, feasibility and overall community benefit are considered. has joined forces with Main Street America, a nonprofit dedicated to boosting local economies and preserving communities, to make its Hometown Grants program a reality. And keep in mind that the grants aren’t handed out randomly. The applications go through a thorough review process where factors like impact, feasibility and overall community benefit are considered.



Moreover, T-Mobile ’s commitment goes beyond just revitalizing towns. Through Hometown Grants, the Un-carrier says it has already pumped nearly $4 million into small businesses, helping refresh farmers markets or kickstart business incubators.



On top of all that, T-Mobile is working to bridge the digital divide with Project 10Million, which provides free internet and mobile hotspots to eligible students, making sure no one gets left behind in the digital world.