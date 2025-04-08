T-Mobile employees say this metric is costing them sales, even after they do everything right





T-Mobile FIR Metric is Broken – Hurting Employees

To make things more complicated, T-Mobile has recently been pushing the use of its T-Life app. Employees are being encouraged to guide customers to complete transactions digitally. This move is intended to streamline the experience, but it is also changing the role of store employees, who now find themselves acting more like app support than traditional salespeople.



T-Mobile ’s customer service was once a major selling point, especially with its "Team of Experts" model that aimed to create more personal support. But as the company grows and leans more into automation and performance tracking, some of that human-first reputation may be slipping away.



Carriers like T-Mobile positioned itself as more customer-friendly. If FIR and other internal systems end up punishing employees for things out of their control, that difference could start to disappear.



