Charge in style: Spigen's Apple Watch stand channels vintage iMac vibes

A retro twist on modern tech – your Apple Watch just found its coolest charging buddy.

Charge in style: Spigen's Apple Watch stand channels vintage iMac vibes
Spigen's new Apple Watch charger is designed to look like Apple's retro iMac G3. The new accessory joins the expanding C1 series of Spigen accessories designed to look like classic Apple products.

The new Apple Watch Classic C1 Charger Stand is available for $34.99. It houses an Apple Watch charging puck, so basically, it's a case for your charging puck, in a way, as well as a stand to place your Apple Watch while it's charging. You need to have the charging puck separately. 

This means that you can use your puck with fast charging if you have one of those as well. 

The C1 Charger Stand is designed in the iMac G3 shape, with the Apple Watch charging puck taking the place of where the display would be. There's a disk drive at the front alongside two control buttons for maximizing the old-school effect. 

At the back, the Charger Stand features a translucent plastic enclosure, and there are four color options available for you to choose from. The colors, of course, match Apple's original Mac: Tangerine, Graphite, Bondi Blue, and Ruby. Bondi Blue is the color that's mostly associated with the iMac G3. 


The Apple Watch charging cable is pulled through the back of this mini iMac, and the cable can be tucked away wherever you see fit.  

Spigen's C1 accessories are all inspired by classic Apple products. The series also includes a range of iPhone cases and cases for AirPods, all featuring iconic looks and designs. The new Apple Watch charger stand is now available and you can purchase it from Spigen's website

As for the iMac G3, the device was sold from 1998 to 2003 and was originally released as the iMac. The iMac was Apple's first major product release after Steve Jobs returned to the company as CEO. The iMac was designed as a consumer desktop product that would connect to the Internet. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
