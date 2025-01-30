T-Mobile CEO Sievert discusses alternate ways the carrier will make big bucks

T-Mobile hosted a conference call. During the call, CEO Mike Sievert said that the arrival in March of COO Srinivasan Gopalan will give him some time to work on other aspects of T-Mobile 's business such as AI (can you find one company not working on an AI strategy?), satellites, and network slicing. After releasing its fourth-quarter earnings report yesterday,hosted a conference call. During the call, CEO Mike Sievert said that the arrival in March of COO Srinivasan Gopalan will give him some time to work on other aspects of's business such as AI (can you find one company not working on an AI strategy?), satellites, and network slicing.





Network Slicing, which is a feature that requires T-Mobile 's Standalone (SA) 5G network, can allow the carrier to offer part of its 5G network to a specific customer and meet that customer's needs while still serving its other subscribers. For example, a 5G network slice can be created for self-driving cars to make sure that the slice delivers reliable 5G connectivity allowing these vehicles to operate safely.





Sievert says that network slicing will generate revenue as T-Mobile business customers pay for the technology. At the same time, T-Mobile could see a hike in market share as more smartphone users switch to the carrier thanks to its newer features. The carrier first used network slicing for its T-Priority service for first responders.





T-Mobile will use a la carte-type pricing for those on less expensive T-Mobile plans. "For those that don't have the plans that include it, and lots of other customers, there may be opportunities there," Sievert said. It's no surprise that Sievert expects T-Mobile to profit from satellite connectivity. The carrier will only offer the service on its most expensive plans which the executive hopes will lead those on less-expensive plans to upgrade to a higher-priced plan that will include the satellite service.







Also in the mix as a possible revenue producer for T-Mobile is AI. While Sievert didn't say whether T-Mobile is seeing additional demand put on its network because of traffic generated by AI services, the executive did say that AI does represent a opportunity for T-Mobile to show off its 5G network.



