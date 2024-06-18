Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile and Verizon Pixel users are still missing the June Feature Drop

Google Pixel users eagerly awaited the June update, which dropped on June 11th for unlocked devices, and brought exciting new features and crucial bug fixes. This update was a significant one, not only bringing a slew of enhancements but also marking a Pixel Feature Drop — a bundle of updates that often arrive through individual app updates and sometimes necessitate a system update to take full effect.

However, the rollout hasn't been smooth sailing for everyone. While most users received the update the day it dropped, many users, particularly those on T-Mobile, Verizon, and Google Fi, are still waiting for the update to reach their devices. Reports from varioussources suggest that the delay is affecting both Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 users, causing frustration and anticipation in the Pixel community.

Additionally, Verizon's support pages haven't yet been updated to reflect the June update's availability, implying that the carrier might be holding back the release for their customers. This delay has led some users to seek alternative solutions. For those who can't wait for the automatic rollout, manually installing the June build using ADB commands on a PC is an option. However, even though it offers a way to access the update sooner rather than later, this workaround does require some technical know-how.

Google has released a global build of the update that should work on all Pixel devices, but there's speculation that carrier-specific builds might be released in the future. Until then, Pixel users on T-Mobile and Verizon, as well as Google Fi users, will need to be patient. The delay isn't a reflection of any issues with their devices, but rather a matter of carriers taking their time with the rollout process.

To stay updated on the latest developments, it's recommended to keep an eye on official sources, community forums, and of course, this site as well. Despite the wait for some, the June Pixel update promises a range of improvements and enhancements that will undoubtedly be appreciated by Pixel users once the update is widely available.
