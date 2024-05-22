CEO Mike Sievert chooses worst possible time to brag about T-Mobile's 5G supremacy









Unsurprisingly, Magenta's skipper did also find a little time to throw a jab or two in the direction of its arch-rivals, pointing out that their spectrum expenses and network expansions of the last year or so haven't done much to change the industry status quo in terms of either speeds or coverage.

Many good points, but is this really the best time to make them?





That's what a lot of T-Mobile users are likely to wonder when hearing the topics tackled by Mike Sievert and the braggadocious tone adopted in this latest public appearance.





T-Mobile 's" supremacy over For the umpteenth time since 2020's mega-merger with Sprint and the incredibly fast 5G network rollout that ensued, Sievert is trumpeting the "New's" supremacy over Verizon and AT&T, pointing the finger specifically at Big Red for splashing the cash on an "awful lot" of C-band spectrum and failing to make a difference.

















Jumping from "dead last in the 4G LTE era to first and best in the 5G era" is described as a "wild run" by the man who took over from John Legere in 2020, which feels like a fair and accurate assessment of T-Mobile 's huge progress over these past four years. But you once again have to wonder if perhaps Magenta's CEO has more important (and current) topics to address before customers start to flock to slower but also cheaper industry rivals.

More 5G network improvements on the horizon





T-Mobile 's nation-leading If you care more about your speeds than your prices (or your data privacy ), Mike Sievert has some very good forward-looking news to share as well. Apparently,'s nation-leading 5G signal will continue to be improved "in the rest of '24 and '25" with the help of 4G LTE spectrum that's essentially sitting unused at the moment.



Recommended Stories

Because 75 percent of the operator's customers already have 5G phones (which is a pretty mind-blowing number), T-Mo's "massive" LTE capabilities will be "refarmed" with the purpose of further boosting your average speeds and 5G signal strength.









Consequently, Sievert is confident that T-Mobile will not only continue to offer the best 5G network by far in the US, but also expand its lead over Verizon and AT&T even further in the next year... and beyond. That's not necessarily good news for cost-conscious users who fear all these expansions and progresses will come with more price hikes as competition may continue to weaken, but that's just how things are sometimes in the wireless industry.

(T-Mobile) Galaxy S24 Ultra: save up to $720 via Samsung Samsung's Discover campaign is on! With it, comes an incredible offer on the middle child, the S24+. If you pick T-Mobile as your trusted carrier, you'll get a free storage upgrade, plus an extra up to $600 via eligible device trade-in. $720 off (64%) Trade-in $399 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 is up to $535 off with T-Mobile and a trade-in Alternatively, you can trade in a suitable phone and sign up to T-Mobile through Samsung.com to save up to $535 on the Galaxy S23. Extra savings are available via Samsung's Offer Programs. $535 off (76%) Trade-in $164 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Save up to $1,000 on Z Flip 5 with T-Mobile at Samsung Currently, you can get the Z Flip 5 with a subscription to T-Mobile through the official Samsung store for up to $1,000 off! The deal requires an eligible device trade-in, plus the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. Savings applied over 24 months. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Buy at Samsung