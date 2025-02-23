Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push

T-Mobile reportedly seeks to move transactions online so they don't have to pay commissions







By replacing the individual apps with an all-in-one app, T-Mobile customers don't have to remember which one they need to have on their phones to handle certain issues. However, a veteran of the wireless industry says that the real purpose of the T-Life app is to get T-Mobile customers to upgrade using the app without requiring any help from in-store reps. This way, T-Mobile not only doesn't have to pay a commission to the rep who was involved in helping a customer upgrade his device, but in the larger picture T-Mobile won't have to keep as many stores open.









T-Mobile competitor. He said that Verizon tried to accomplish the same thing and push for more sales to be handled online by reducing the upgrade fee for online purchases to $20 and increasing the upgrade fee for in-store purchases to $40. AT&T offered special promotions for online purchases in order to generate more sales through the Internet. Neither The author of the post is a wireless employee who works for acompetitor. He said thattried to accomplish the same thing and push for more sales to be handled online by reducing the upgrade fee for online purchases to $20 and increasing the upgrade fee for in-store purchases to $40.offered special promotions for online purchases in order to generate more sales through the Internet. Neither Verizon nor AT&T was able to get its customers to stick to online purchases and all of these aforementioned changes were eventually dropped.

The rival wireless salesman also says that T-Mobile 's goal for pushing the T-Life app is clear. "They are trying to reduce what they pay to you and their workforce," he writes. He also points out that T-Mobile reps are not just revenue generators and do have a "valuable skill and purpose." These employees help T-Mobile customers make informed decisions about which devices they should buy and also help customers make the changes to their accounts that they cannot do themselves.





This rival rep tells T-Mobile 's in-store reps that they should consider unionizing with the CWA. Talking to the carrier's reps in his post, he cautions that "They are trying to get rid of you slowly, and we’ll all be worse off without you."

A T-Mobile rep notes that he can do things for customers that an app can't do







One T-Mobile rep explains why T-Mobile should keep its stores open and stop pushing for online sales. He says that he can do things that an app can't. Redditor Best-Consideration44 writes, "Someone who knows the wireless industry and how it works and has the customer's best interests at heart can do way more for the customer than an app." As an example, he says there have been multiple times that a customer came into his store, and by digging into the account, he found that the customer has been paying off Sprint leases and data packages for years.



Recommended Stories

He helps lower customers' bills and finds promos for them to take advantage of. "An app will not do that and can't do that," he says. The problem is that not all reps are willing to do the hard work it takes to land a customer and retain him.



