Sweden could also cut teens off social media, but because of gang crime
Following Australia's recent ban on social media for kids, Sweden could also come up with a social media prohibition.
The difference between the two vetoes is, however, substantial: one has to do with kids' mental health, while the other… well, the other has to do with gang crime.
As you've probably heard, Australia has passed a groundbreaking law banning children under 16 from accessing social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Set to take full effect in a year, the law imposes hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) on companies that fail to block underage users. Supporters view the ban as a necessary response to rising mental health concerns linked to social media use among young people.
Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer described the situation as "very serious" following a meeting with Nordic justice ministers and representatives from social media companies, including TikTok, Meta, Google, and Snapchat, in Copenhagen. Strömmer emphasized that the platforms must deliver "concrete results" in addressing the issue, stating that Sweden is open to exploring regulatory measures implemented by other nations.
Data from Swedish police revealed that in the first seven months of this year, 93 children under 15 were suspected of involvement in planning murders – three times more than during the same period last year. Meanwhile, Danish authorities noted 32 cases since April where Swedes, often teenagers, were hired to commit violent acts, prompting Danish politicians to label these young offenders as "child soldiers".
I know this will sound extremely provocative and controversial, but maybe – just maybe – Sweden could deal with the crime wave by going after the criminals themselves, locking them up and throwing away the key. I know, I know, not very progressive, but it works. Just check out El Salvador.
Sweden's government, in contrast, is considering implementing age restrictions on social media platforms if tech companies fail to prevent gangs from recruiting children online for violent crimes, including murders and bombings, Reuters reports. This discussion arises amid a surge in gang-related violence that has made Sweden the European country with the highest per-capita rate of deadly shootings, the report says – a stark contrast to its position two decades ago when it ranked among the lowest.
Over the past two years, Swedish police have reported that gangs are increasingly using social media as "digital marketplaces" to recruit young people, some as young as 11, to carry out violent crimes in Sweden and neighboring Nordic countries.
Swedish Education Minister Johan Pehrson expressed concern about the harmful impact of social media on children, referencing Australia's recent decision to ban children under 16 from using such platforms. Pehrson described the current situation as one where children are "throwing away their lives" while trapped in a cycle of gang-related activity fostered online.
