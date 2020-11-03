iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Surface Pro 8 prototype "surfaces" on eBay

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 03, 2020, 1:12 PM
Surface Pro 8 prototype &quot;surfaces&quot; on eBay
Traditionally, you might come across a prototype for sale on eBay after a device has been announced, launched, and gone on sale. But discovered by Windows Central the other day was an eBay listing for a Surface Pro 8 prototype. Based on the listing, this appears to be the top-of-the-line model powered by the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of Samsung SSD storage. It should be noted that the current high-end Surface Pro 7 unit sports 16GB of memory.


The prototype was sold for $1,300 and includes a blue Type Cover. The tablet features a 12.3-inch display. It was listed as being in "used" condition and reportedly "works perfectly." The images that accompanied the listing revealed that the Surface Pro 8 looks exactly like the Surface Pro 7 on the outside. There was speculation that Microsoft was going to introduce a redesigned Surface Pro 8 tablet with thinner bezels, but that doesn't seem to be the case.


The eBay listing noted that "Yes, you read the title right. Up for sale is a Surface Pro 8 engineering model, it has ES version of 11th gen i7-1165G7 processor, 32GB ram at 4267Mhz(Pro 7 maxed out at 16GB) and 1TB Samsung SSD. Perfectly working, but as it is unreleased do backup driver yourself before restoring otherwise you cannot find it online. Come with a blue type cover." The Surface Pro 8 is expected to be released next spring.


If you want a sleeker looking Surface Pro slate, the Surface Pro X is be your ticket. The tablet sports an edge-to-edge display, a thin design, and features a pair of USB-C ports. Unlike the Surface Pro 7 (and most likely the Surface Pro 8), all configurations of the Surface Pro X come with support for 4G LTE connectivity.

