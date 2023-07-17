The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last week, Amazon threw a top-notch deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 128GB of internal storage. This week, the merchant is even more generous with yet another offer on one of the best Windows tablets of today. You can now get the device with 256GB of internal storage at $509 off its regular price! You read correctly: Amazon is indeed selling the Surface Pro 8 with a mind-blowing 42% discount!
Sleek, modern, and powerful, the Surface Pro 8 isn’t just a simple tablet. Microsoft advertises it as a laptop-to-tablet device that combines a tablet’s ease of use with the power capabilities of a laptop. Indeed, the Windows tablet performs perfectly well, thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.
The Surface Pro 8 will keep up with you even if you use it for work, as Microsoft packed a large battery under the hood. According to the company, the battery should last about 16 hours on a single charge. Let’s not forget that the Surface Pro 8 also supports video recording in 4K.
You can quickly transform your high-end tablet into a powerful laptop with the compatible keyboard. What’s cool about the keyboard is that it features secure storage and charging for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is sold separately.
The Surface Pro 8’s discounted price really is unbeatable, at least as far as Amazon pricing goes. While we’ve covered various deals on the portable Windows powerhouse, we haven’t seen such a tempting offer in months. If that won’t convince you that now’s the time to act and treat yourself to this high-end tablet by Microsoft, we don’t know what will.
The Surface Pro 8 showcases a 10.3-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display sports some cool features, such as Adaptive Color Technology and Dolby Vision. Those should provide an incredible visual experience, especially considering the tablet’s Dolby Atmos speakers.
