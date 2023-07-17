The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon

Treat yourself to this top tablet by Microsoft and save big on Amazon! Amazon gives you an amazing chance to save big on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This laptop-to-tablet device arrives with 256GB of internal storage and packs 8GB RAM. It's available in the Platinum color and is sold without a keyboard. Get it today at 42% off its price tag! $509 off (42%) Buy at Amazon



Sleek, modern, and powerful, the Surface Pro 8 isn’t just a simple tablet. Microsoft advertises it as a laptop-to-tablet device that combines a tablet’s ease of use with the power capabilities of a laptop. Indeed, the Windows tablet performs perfectly well, thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.



The Surface Pro 8 showcases a 10.3-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display sports some cool features, such as Adaptive Color Technology and Dolby Vision. Those should provide an incredible visual experience, especially considering the tablet’s Dolby Atmos speakers.



The Surface Pro 8 will keep up with you even if you use it for work, as Microsoft packed a large battery under the hood. According to the company, the battery should last about 16 hours on a single charge. Let’s not forget that the Surface Pro 8 also supports video recording in 4K.



You can quickly transform your high-end tablet into a powerful laptop with the compatible keyboard. What’s cool about the keyboard is that it features secure storage and charging for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is sold separately.