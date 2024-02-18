Hot Amazon deal makes the Surface Pro 8 an exciting choice for Windows fans

Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at 35% off on Amazon

Powerful, versatile, and durable, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is among the best Windows tablets for a reason. Powered by Windows 11, this laptop-to-tablet device features the iconic Microsoft kickstand and a 13-inch 120Hz touchscreen. It's available in different RAM, processor, and storage configurations. Right now, Amazon is selling the Intel Core i5-powered version with 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage space at 35% off, making it an intriguing item for bargain hunters looking for a new Windows tablet.