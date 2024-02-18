Hot Amazon deal makes the Surface Pro 8 an exciting choice for Windows fans
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. What do you do when Amazon gives you top discounts on tech items? You jump at the chance to score a tech bargain, of course! Right now, we’ve got a fantastic opportunity for you to maximize your investment if you’re looking for a new Windows tablet. The top-class Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now seeing amazing discounts at the largest e-commerce store, where you can treat yourself to this slate at 35% off.
Whether you need it for play, entertainment, or work, the Surface Pro 8 should meet all your needs. The 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR support makes anything look sharp and beautiful, while the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor passes all your multitasking tests with flying colors. Don’t hesitate to throw demanding tasks at it, such as video editing or gaming.
While the camera here lacks flash, nobody really buys a tablet for the camera, so we don’t think this should be a dealbreaker. To complete the whole package, you get a reasonable battery life out of the Surface Pro 8. The battery is replenished via USB-C charging.
Overall, the Microsoft tablet is a well-rounded device perfect for all sorts of use. It may arrive at a slightly higher price than some of the best tablets, but you can now get it at 35% off on Amazon, which makes it even cheaper than a new Galaxy Tab S9+.
The Amazon deal is available on the version with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space. It lands the fantastic laptop-to-tablet device under the $720 mark, which sounds like an awesome deal for sure. Moreover, this offer isn’t outmatched by a better one at Walmart or Best Buy, making it all the more special.
