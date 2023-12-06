Get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $330 off at Best Buy and make a perfect Christmas gift without breaking the bank





Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 128GB: Save $330! Snatch the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 128GB of storage space from Best Buy and score massive savings of $330. The tablet has good performance and packs a large display, perfect for streaming content, and it's a real bargain. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy



In addition to its Intel Core i3 processor, this particular variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is also equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. We should note that this is not a mobile powerhouse, so you should not expect stellar performance from it. However, the slate has enough firepower to handle daily tasks like browsing the web and your socials with ease.



Furthermore, the tablet comes with a big 12.3-inch screen and offers up to 15 hours of battery life with fast charging support. All this makes the Surface Pro 7+ great for binge-watching Netflix and your favorite TV series.



Oh, and on top of all else we just mentioned, Best Buy is selling the Surface Pro 7+ with an included TypeCover keyboard. So, attach the keyboard to your new fancy slate, and you'll even be able to retire your laptop, since the Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows and can replace your PC.



It's December already, which means we are not that far away from Christmas, which further means there are gifts to be made and money to be spent. And if you were wondering what to give your spouse, child, or yourself, well, why not a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet?Best Buy is currently selling the Intel Core i3-powered version of the Surface Pro 7+ with a whopping $330 discount. Such a price cut means you can get this beautiful slate for only $599.99 instead of $929.99. However, we suggest you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal since you never know how long it will stay up for grabs, and it will be a true shame if you miss out on this opportunity to score massive savings on this nice tablet.