The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with included keyboard is now $330 off its price at Best Buy for Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 128GB: Now $330 OFF its price at Best Buy! Grab the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 128GB of storage from Best Buy and save $330 in the process. The tablet has good performance, and it's a real bargain at this price. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy

This particular version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. To set the expectations, we must note that the chipset here is not powerful. That said, day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and your socials should be a breeze on this tablet.On the other hand, the huge 12.3-inch display and up to 15 hours of battery life with fast charging support make the slate perfect for entertainment and binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series.Furthermore, by attaching a TypeCover keyboard to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, it can easily replace your laptop since it runs in Windows as well, and you'll be able to use all of your favorite PC apps on it. But it becomes even better. Best Buy ships the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with such a keyboard, sparing you extra cash from buying one separately.In short, the Surface Pro 7+ is a pretty decent tablet that can become your new entertainment device and even your new laptop. Also, Best Buy's current Black Friday discount of $330 makes this slate just irresistible. So, don't waste time thinking whether you should get on and just tap that deal button and buy one now while it's available with that awesome price cut.