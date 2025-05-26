Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Amazon's Memorial Day deal unleashes huge Surface Pro 11 savings

Save up to $500 on these Surface Pro 11 variants this Memorial Day at Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Surface Pro 11 tablets in different colors with differently adjusted kickstands.
Powered by the high-end Snapdragon X Elite chip, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is one of the best Windows tablets you can buy right now. It delivers stunning visuals with its 13-inch OLED touchscreen and 120Hz refresh rate, while Copilot AI features make everyday tasks much easier. Plus, it's still on sale at Amazon — perfect timing if you’re looking to maximize your Memorial Day savings!

If you recall, the 16/256GB model first dropped by $350 about two weeks ago, and the sale is still surprisingly live on Memorial Day. That means you've still got time to buy the ~$1,400 tablet for just under $1,050. 

Surface Pro 11: $350 off at Amazon

$350 off (25%)
The Surface Pro 11 with massive 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a stunning OLED touchscreen is still $350 off at Amazon, allowing you to maximize your Memorial Day savings. This is the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 11, 32GB/1TB: Save $500!

$500 off (24%)
Don't mind spending extra for an insane 32GB RAM and 1TB storage on your Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11? In that case, this promo will better meet your needs. This variant is on sale for a massive $500 off its original price.
Buy at Amazon
But that's not all! The e-commerce giant lets you save $500 on the model with an insane 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. That knocks it just under the $1,600 mark from its original ~$2,100 price.

The Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11 is for those who don't want to slow down. The superior SoC ensures your slate handles heavy multitasking, work-related tasks, or pure entertainment without breaking a sweat. Plus, you get Copilot+ features like translation during video calls, which provides real-time subtitles for 44 languages.

Just like other Surface tablets, this bad boy also features a built-in adjustable kickstand plus two USB-C ports for fast data transfer and more. Battery life is no slouch, either. You can get up to 14 hours of battery life per charge, which should be more than enough for a business day.

Then again, the Surface Pro 11 isn't the most affordable tablet out there. At nearly $1,400 in its 16/256GB variant with an OLED display and an X Elite chip, this bad boy is pricier than even a base Apple iPad Pro M4. But hey, it's Memorial Day, so why not treat yourself to something nice? Grab the Surface Pro 11 for $350 off or pick the buffed-up model for 24% off on Amazon. And don't forget to check out other Memorial Day deals before you go! 
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Microsoft Surface - Deals History
43 stories
26 May, 2025
Amazon's Memorial Day deal unleashes huge Surface Pro 11 savings
12 May, 2025
Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
26 Apr, 2025
Save 20% on the powerful Surface Pro 11th Gen with Amazon's latest deal
04 Apr, 2025
Epic 24-hour-only Surface Pro 11th Gen promo saves you a staggering $600
25 Mar, 2025
Astounding Big Spring deal slashes $450 off this Amazon-exclusive Surface Pro 11 model with 16GB RAM
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Insane Lenovo Tab M9 clearance deal takes 50 percent off a respectable Android tablet with 4GB RAM
Insane Lenovo Tab M9 clearance deal takes 50 percent off a respectable Android tablet with 4GB RAM
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Watch 2 with 4G LTE down to a new record low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Watch 2 with 4G LTE down to a new record low price
China's SMIC may have used older lithography gear to build Huawei's new 5nm chip
China's SMIC may have used older lithography gear to build Huawei's new 5nm chip
Motorola’s next mid-range phone had its specs and price leaked
Motorola’s next mid-range phone had its specs and price leaked
iPhone claws back market share, tops charts in China after Apple makes an exception
iPhone claws back market share, tops charts in China after Apple makes an exception
Xiaomi stealing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s show with its upcoming foldable
Xiaomi stealing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s show with its upcoming foldable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless