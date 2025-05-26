Amazon's Memorial Day deal unleashes huge Surface Pro 11 savings
Save up to $500 on these Surface Pro 11 variants this Memorial Day at Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Powered by the high-end Snapdragon X Elite chip, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is one of the best Windows tablets you can buy right now. It delivers stunning visuals with its 13-inch OLED touchscreen and 120Hz refresh rate, while Copilot AI features make everyday tasks much easier. Plus, it's still on sale at Amazon — perfect timing if you’re looking to maximize your Memorial Day savings!
If you recall, the 16/256GB model first dropped by $350 about two weeks ago, and the sale is still surprisingly live on Memorial Day. That means you've still got time to buy the ~$1,400 tablet for just under $1,050.
But that's not all! The e-commerce giant lets you save $500 on the model with an insane 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. That knocks it just under the $1,600 mark from its original ~$2,100 price.
Just like other Surface tablets, this bad boy also features a built-in adjustable kickstand plus two USB-C ports for fast data transfer and more. Battery life is no slouch, either. You can get up to 14 hours of battery life per charge, which should be more than enough for a business day.
Then again, the Surface Pro 11 isn't the most affordable tablet out there. At nearly $1,400 in its 16/256GB variant with an OLED display and an X Elite chip, this bad boy is pricier than even a base Apple iPad Pro M4. But hey, it's Memorial Day, so why not treat yourself to something nice? Grab the Surface Pro 11 for $350 off or pick the buffed-up model for 24% off on Amazon. And don't forget to check out other Memorial Day deals before you go!
The Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11 is for those who don't want to slow down. The superior SoC ensures your slate handles heavy multitasking, work-related tasks, or pure entertainment without breaking a sweat. Plus, you get Copilot+ features like translation during video calls, which provides real-time subtitles for 44 languages.
