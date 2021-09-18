Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight





Settings > System > System Update > Check for update > Restart now . The To download and install the update, first make sure that you're connected to a Wi-Fi network. Then go to. The Surface Duo was released with Android 10 installed.





Three months before the handset's September 2020 launch, a report stated that Microsoft had been working on an Android 11 update for the device and that the Surface Duo would receive the update shortly after it was launched . Obviously, that is not what happened. And with rumors swirling around about the Surface Duo 2, we expect to see that model released with Android 11 installed even though Android 12 will have been dropped by the time the sequel is launched.





Speaking of the Surface Duo 2, it should be unveiled by Microsoft next Wednesday, September 22nd. The new version should be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC manufactured by Samsung Foundry carrying 8GB of memory. The OG Surface Duo came equipped with the Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of RAM.





A photo allegedly showing the back of the Surface Duo 2 reveals a triple-camera setup compared to the lone 11MP snapper found on the original model. We'd like to see the sequel get a big bump in battery capacity from the 3577mAh battery used on the original, faster charging than the 18W available for the OG unit, and a big reduction in the size of the bezels. The top and bottom bezels are certainly due for a haircut while we could live with a trim on the sides.





