Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight

Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight0
On Thursday and Friday, Microsoft pushed out updates for the dual-screened Surface Duo. According to Microsoft's Surface Duo support site (via Windows Central) the Thursday update covered security updates 2021.817.35 (North America), and 2021.817.37 (Europe). The Friday update, software version 2021.817.36, was for Surface Duo units locked to AT&T.
Three months before the handset's September 2020 launch, a report stated that Microsoft had been working on an Android 11 update for the device and that the Surface Duo would receive the update shortly after it was launched. Obviously, that is not what happened. And with rumors swirling around about the Surface Duo 2, we expect to see that model released with Android 11 installed even though Android 12 will have been dropped by the time the sequel is launched.
Speaking of the Surface Duo 2, it should be unveiled by Microsoft next Wednesday, September 22nd. The new version should be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC manufactured by Samsung Foundry carrying 8GB of memory. The OG Surface Duo came equipped with the Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of RAM.
Unlike foldable models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Surface Duo uses two 5.6-inch screens (each with a 1350 x 1800 resolution) and a hinge in the middle. When fully opened, the two screens together combine to produce an 8.1-inch display sporting an 1800 x 2700 resolution.