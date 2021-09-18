Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Android Microsoft Software updates

Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Surface Duo update comes with September security update; Android 11 still not in sight
On Thursday and Friday, Microsoft pushed out updates for the dual-screened Surface Duo. According to Microsoft's Surface Duo support site (via Windows Central) the Thursday update covered security updates 2021.817.35 (North America), and 2021.817.37 (Europe). The Friday update, software version 2021.817.36, was for Surface Duo units locked to AT&T.

To download and install the update, first make sure that you're connected to a Wi-Fi network. Then go to Settings > System > System Update > Check for update > Restart now. The Surface Duo was released with Android 10 installed.

Three months before the handset's September 2020 launch, a report stated that Microsoft had been working on an Android 11 update for the device and that the Surface Duo would receive the update shortly after it was launched. Obviously, that is not what happened. And with rumors swirling around about the Surface Duo 2, we expect to see that model released with Android 11 installed even though Android 12 will have been dropped by the time the sequel is launched.

Speaking of the Surface Duo 2, it should be unveiled by Microsoft next Wednesday, September 22nd. The new version should be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC manufactured by Samsung Foundry carrying 8GB of memory. The OG Surface Duo came equipped with the Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

A photo allegedly showing the back of the Surface Duo 2 reveals a triple-camera setup compared to the lone 11MP snapper found on the original model. We'd like to see the sequel get a big bump in battery capacity from the 3577mAh battery used on the original, faster charging than the 18W available for the OG unit, and a big reduction in the size of the bezels. The top and bottom bezels are certainly due for a haircut while we could live with a trim on the sides.

Unlike foldable models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Surface Duo uses two 5.6-inch screens (each with a 1350 x 1800 resolution) and a hinge in the middle. When fully opened, the two screens together combine to produce an 8.1-inch display sporting an 1800 x 2700 resolution.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Microsoft Surface Duo specs
Microsoft Surface Duo specs
User reviews
6.5
$525 eBay $479 Newegg $700 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest News

Tale of two CEOs named Tim: Cook wants to move on while Epic's Sweeney wants to rehash on appeal
by Alan Friedman,  3
Tale of two CEOs named Tim: Cook wants to move on while Epic's Sweeney wants to rehash on appeal
iPadOS 15 raises the RAM consumption limit for apps
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPadOS 15 raises the RAM consumption limit for apps
iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode explained: what is it and how to use it?
by Victor Hristov,  10
iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode explained: what is it and how to use it?
Photographic Styles on iPhone 13: what are they and how to use them?
by Victor Hristov,  1
Photographic Styles on iPhone 13: what are they and how to use them?
Apple has egg on its face as Apple Card snafu pushed back iPhone 13 delivery times
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apple has egg on its face as Apple Card snafu pushed back iPhone 13 delivery times
It's cheaper to get HBO Max without ads than with ads for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
It's cheaper to get HBO Max without ads than with ads for a limited time
-50%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless