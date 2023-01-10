New stylus and dock features for the Pixel Tablet get revealed by the latest Android beta









The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) aims to standardize the utility of non-dedicated styluses. Through this, all you’d need to do is check if a stylus is USI compatible in order to find out if it can be used on your Pixel Tablet. This not only removes the need for Google to make their own branded stylus, but also guarantees that features such as pressure sensitivity will be supported.



The USI compatibility also enables the Pixel Tablet for some helpful reminders. As we all know, some styluses need to be recharged, so the Tablet will be able to ring out a notification when it senses that the stylus battery is running low. Neat!



The beta update also points to a feature called Note Taking. Allegedly, it will allow users to access a pop-up bubble on the Pixel Tablet’s screen where users can quickly scribble down any ideas they might have. This will likely be enabled through Google's notation app Keep, although such a feature is not live there yet.













While we still don’t have a definitive launch date for the Pixel Tablet, we do know that this will happen in 2023. It is certainly great to see that Google is planning ahead and ensuring that when the time comes, the tablet will have a feature-rich launch. The Speaker Dock is getting a feature too. While it is not as fun as those above, it is certainly an important one: Battery Defender. As it is known, keeping your phone plugged in with a full battery can shorten the battery’s lifespan, so features such as this aim to improve battery health.This will likely be similar to Adaptive Charging on Pixel phones like the Pixel 7 Pro . Adaptive Charge learns your usage patterns, and adapts the charging process to them. If you charge your phone overnight, its battery will be charged only up to a certain point, and the rest will be recharged right before you wake up.Since you are more likely to keep your Pixel Tablet charging — intentionally or not — through its Speaker Dock for the added functionality, the feature won’t work the same way. On the Tablet, charging will be capped out at 90%, ensuring that your battery remains healthy for longer.While we still don’t have a definitive launch date for the Pixel Tablet, we do know that this will happen in 2023. It is certainly great to see that Google is planning ahead and ensuring that when the time comes, the tablet will have a feature-rich launch.