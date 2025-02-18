Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

US carrier is giving out free money for a very limited time (and free phones)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Straight Talk logo
If you happen to live in NYC or NJ, you’ll be happy to know that one US carrier is giving out free money today and tomorrow. Straight Talk announced plans to transform “the way New Yorkers and New Jerseyans think about their mobile data.”

So, how exactly does this work? Well, it’s pretty simple. Straight Talk is inviting customers in NWC and NJ at an exclusive event on February 18 and 19, respectively.

At the event, customers will step into a custom-designed truck converted into a mobile pretend bank, where they can interact with Straight Talk’s bank teller, check their data usage, and convert it into cash, provided as a gift card on site that can be used anywhere.

Basically, Straight Talk is rewarding customers who have access to unlimited data by giving them a gift card just for showing how much data they’ve used. You can be one of the first to experience the bank-like event and get rewarded with extra cash at one of the following locations:

  • New York City: February 18 at Union Square Park 10AM ET until supplies last
  • East New Jersey: February 19 at Kennedy Commons 11AM ET until supplies last

US carrier is giving out free money for a very limited time (and free phones)
Customers not in the area can get a free phone with the purchase of qualifying plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena

This promo is part of Straight Talk’s tax season campaign and is meant to bring attention to the value provided by the carrier’s unlimited data plans. Straight Talk says that it aims to give back when tax refunds might not be enough, and this promotion is likely to take away some of the stress that the tax season brings upon us.

Customers who are not in the area can still take advantage of some of Straight Talk’s deals available online or at Walmart stores. For example, the carrier is now offering new and existing customers a free Samsung Galaxy A16 or Moto G Power 5G with the purchase of a qualifying service plan.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless