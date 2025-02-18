US carrier is giving out free money for a very limited time (and free phones)
If you happen to live in NYC or NJ, you’ll be happy to know that one US carrier is giving out free money today and tomorrow. Straight Talk announced plans to transform “the way New Yorkers and New Jerseyans think about their mobile data.”
So, how exactly does this work? Well, it’s pretty simple. Straight Talk is inviting customers in NWC and NJ at an exclusive event on February 18 and 19, respectively.
Basically, Straight Talk is rewarding customers who have access to unlimited data by giving them a gift card just for showing how much data they’ve used. You can be one of the first to experience the bank-like event and get rewarded with extra cash at one of the following locations:
At the event, customers will step into a custom-designed truck converted into a mobile pretend bank, where they can interact with Straight Talk’s bank teller, check their data usage, and convert it into cash, provided as a gift card on site that can be used anywhere.
- New York City: February 18 at Union Square Park 10AM ET until supplies last
- East New Jersey: February 19 at Kennedy Commons 11AM ET until supplies last
Customers not in the area can get a free phone with the purchase of qualifying plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena
This promo is part of Straight Talk’s tax season campaign and is meant to bring attention to the value provided by the carrier’s unlimited data plans. Straight Talk says that it aims to give back when tax refunds might not be enough, and this promotion is likely to take away some of the stress that the tax season brings upon us.
Customers who are not in the area can still take advantage of some of Straight Talk’s deals available online or at Walmart stores. For example, the carrier is now offering new and existing customers a free Samsung Galaxy A16 or Moto G Power 5G with the purchase of a qualifying service plan.
