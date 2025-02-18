US carrier is giving out free money for a very limited time (and free phones)

Customers not in the area can get a free phone with the purchase of qualifying plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena

This promo is part of Straight Talk’s tax season campaign and is meant to bring attention to the value provided by the carrier’s unlimited data plans. Straight Talk says that it aims to give back when tax refunds might not be enough, and this promotion is likely to take away some of the stress that the tax season brings upon us.



Customers who are not in the area can still take advantage of some of Straight Talk’s deals available online or at Walmart stores. For example, the carrier is now offering new and existing customers a free Samsung Galaxy A16 or Moto G Power 5G with the purchase of a qualifying service plan.