Join the Darth Vader side with an Echo Dot bundle and save 30%
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Alright, you’re not supposed to join the Dark Side, but having Darth Vader memorabilia is completely acceptable. Even more so, we are talking about an Echo Dot Darth Vader bundle with a third off of its price.
This jedi offer is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sale on Echo device bundles: they feature 5th generation Echo Dots, paired with Star Wars-themed stands. There is a variety to choose from, and best of all is that prices are slashed with а lightsaber: get a 30% discount. That applies to these three kits in particular: a Darth Vader stand, a Mandalorian stand and a Stormtrooper one.
The LED strip of the Echo Dot serves quite a clever art purpose here: it brings the stand to life, lightning up to the Star Wars characters' eyes. Thanks to that, you'll see how Darth Vader's eyes get to glow and pulsate, as you recite to Alexa that famous (and slightly adapted) quote from the original trilogy: 'Alexa, I'm your father!'
Speaking of quotes from the original trilogy, ‘There is another!’, as Yoda famously said.
Mind you, all of the above deals are eligible for Prime subscribers and are active until the end of this year’s Prime day, namely July 11th and 12th.
This 5th generation brings improved audio experience on the Echo Dot, according to Amazon’s own testimonies. That means you’ll hear clearer, better sound when listening to your favorite audiobooks, podcasts, or what have you from services you’ve subscribed to. Being an Amazon smart speaker, it (naturally) supports Amazon Alexa. For everyone that is on the paranoid side, there’s a button to turn off the built-in microphone.
This jedi offer is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sale on Echo device bundles: they feature 5th generation Echo Dots, paired with Star Wars-themed stands. There is a variety to choose from, and best of all is that prices are slashed with а lightsaber: get a 30% discount. That applies to these three kits in particular: a Darth Vader stand, a Mandalorian stand and a Stormtrooper one.
The LED strip of the Echo Dot serves quite a clever art purpose here: it brings the stand to life, lightning up to the Star Wars characters' eyes. Thanks to that, you'll see how Darth Vader's eyes get to glow and pulsate, as you recite to Alexa that famous (and slightly adapted) quote from the original trilogy: 'Alexa, I'm your father!'
Speaking of quotes from the original trilogy, ‘There is another!’, as Yoda famously said.
In the early Prime Day sale on the smart speakers you’ll find an even greater discount: a Baby Grogu-inspired stand, paired with Echo Dot 5th generation. It could be yours with an even greater discount: 41% off.
Mind you, all of the above deals are eligible for Prime subscribers and are active until the end of this year’s Prime day, namely July 11th and 12th.
This 5th generation brings improved audio experience on the Echo Dot, according to Amazon’s own testimonies. That means you’ll hear clearer, better sound when listening to your favorite audiobooks, podcasts, or what have you from services you’ve subscribed to. Being an Amazon smart speaker, it (naturally) supports Amazon Alexa. For everyone that is on the paranoid side, there’s a button to turn off the built-in microphone.
Things that are NOT allowed: