Spotify rolls out library redesign on Android and iOS

Spotify introduced new visual changes to its mobile apps over the weekend. Both Android and iOS apps are getting a redesigned library that should further improve navigation. The update is rolling out since Friday and includes a new version ofavailable for all Spotify mobile users.But it's not just a new visual design that we're getting with the new Your Library, but also new features. For example, new dynamic filters will help mobile users browse their collections faster and easier. The feature lets you choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the saved audio that matches.Also, the update brings better sorting options, as you'll now be able to choose between viewing audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Another nifty new feature allows Spotify mobile users to choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned. You'll be able to swipe right on these items see the “” option.The new Your Library layout involves a Grid view that makes it easier to navigate through your like content thanks to the large tiles and podcast cover art. All these changes should be available to all Spotify users on Android and iOS by the end of this week.