Spotify rolls out library redesign on Android and iOS
But it's not just a new visual design that we're getting with the new Your Library, but also new features. For example, new dynamic filters will help mobile users browse their collections faster and easier. The feature lets you choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the saved audio that matches.
The new Your Library layout involves a Grid view that makes it easier to navigate through your like content thanks to the large tiles and podcast cover art. All these changes should be available to all Spotify users on Android and iOS by the end of this week.