Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Spotify rolls out library redesign on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 03, 2021, 3:24 AM
Spotify rolls out library redesign on Android and iOS
Spotify introduced new visual changes to its mobile apps over the weekend. Both Android and iOS apps are getting a redesigned library that should further improve navigation. The update is rolling out since Friday and includes a new version of Your Library available for all Spotify mobile users.

But it's not just a new visual design that we're getting with the new Your Library, but also new features. For example, new dynamic filters will help mobile users browse their collections faster and easier. The feature lets you choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the saved audio that matches.

Also, the update brings better sorting options, as you'll now be able to choose between viewing audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Another nifty new feature allows Spotify mobile users to choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned. You'll be able to swipe right on these items see the “pin” option.

The new Your Library layout involves a Grid view that makes it easier to navigate through your like content thanks to the large tiles and podcast cover art. All these changes should be available to all Spotify users on Android and iOS by the end of this week.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion
Popular stories
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year
Popular stories
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20
Popular stories
Scary new Android malware targets millions of users; here's how to keep your data safe

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless