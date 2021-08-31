Spotify’s Blend feature exits beta, now available to all users

Spotify’s Blend feature exits beta, now available to all users0
During the beta, the feature has been tweaked to make it more suitable for prime time. The final iteration of Blend Playlists includes new cover art, taste match scores, and shareable data stories that are unique to every listening pair and can be shared across social networks.
Once your friend accepts, Spotify will generate custom cover art and a track list for both of you filled with songs that combine your listening preferences and tastes. If you wish, you can share your Blend results across social channels via “Share this story” at the bottom of the data story screen.