Spotify’s Blend feature exits beta, now available to all users

After a few months of testing, Spotify announced that the Blend feature is now available to both free and premium users globally. With Blend Playlists, two Spotify users can merge their favorite songs into one shared playlist made just for them.During the beta, the feature has been tweaked to make it more suitable for prime time. The final iteration of Blend Playlists includes new cover art, taste match scores, and shareable data stories that are unique to every listening pair and can be shared across social networks.Blend is meant to adapt based on what listeners stream and will be updated daily. To make a Blend Playlist simply tap on the “” in thehub on your mobile device and “” your friend to join the playlist via messaging.Once your friend accepts, Spotify will generate custom cover art and a track list for both of you filled with songs that combine your listening preferences and tastes. If you wish, you can share your Blend results across social channels via “” at the bottom of the data story screen.