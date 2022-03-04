 Spotify for iOS Swipe to Queue gesture finally makes its way to Android - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Apps Music

Spotify for iOS Swipe to Queue gesture finally makes its way to Android

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Spotify for iOS Swipe to Queue gesture finally makes it way to Android
Spotify's exclusive iOS-only Swipe to Queue gesture appears to be making its way to the Android version of the popular music streaming app, reports XDA-Developers. iPhones have had this feature for years, and now finally it seems that Android users will also be able to enjoy the seamless adding to queue on Spotify.

Spotify's iOS-only Swipe to Queue is making its way to Android users


Several reports on Reddit indicate that the Swipe to Queue for Spotify gesture has made its way to some Android users. Previously, this was reserved only for the iOS version of the app, while Android users were left waiting for it. According to XDA, more users will be getting the feature over the next few days.

Ever since Swipe to Queue was introduced to the iOS Spotify app over five years ago, Android users have been asking the company to add support for the feature for Android as well. Last year, Spotify stated that it didn't have plans to bring the feature to Android, but it seems the company has decided otherwise.

Reddit user u/Far-Contact-9369 first discovered that the feature was available for the Android version of the Spotify app. It allows you to add tracks to the queue with a simple swipe gesture more seamlessly and easily.

Basically, the feature allows you to swipe from the left to the right on a track and will add it to the queue.

However, Swipe to Queue is not available for all Android users yet, and it is possible that Spotify is testing it with a small number of users before it releases it to the general public. You can check if you have it just by playing a song and then swiping right to see if you will see the message "Added to queue" pop-up. If it doesn't, it means you still don't have the feature and will need to wait a bit longer to get it.

The curious thing is that Spotify hasn't made an official announcement about the feature yet, but we could expect it to make it when a global rollout begins.

Check out some of the most recent Spotify news you might have missed


Recently, we reported on the fact that Spotify has finally released its first hardware product, an audio streaming device made for use when driving, called the Car Thing. Initially, you could get it for free but only through a special invite from the company. Later, you had to get on a waitlist and buy it yourself.

Well, now Spotify has officially announced that the Car Thing is widely available across the U.S., and anyone can get it for as much as $90. In the box, you get the Cart Thing itself, mounting gear, a charging cable, and a 12V adapter. To use the device, however, you need a Spotify Premium subscription first.

Pretty much, the Car Thing serves as a remote control for the Spotify app that has a touch screen and speech recognition. However, it doesn't have speakers, so it just functions as an intermediary between your phone and your car's speakers. It can work eitehr via Bluetooth or an AUX cable. The purpose - to make it easier for you to change your music while you're driving with minimal distractions.

On the other hand, Spotify has been working on enhancing its podcast experience, and we have reported on multiple instances of the company acquiring smaller firms that specialize in podcast making. One such example is a company called Whooshkaa.

The company brings a specialized technology that allows radio broadcasters to easily turn their existing audio content into podcasts. The music-streaming giant has stated it will integrate this "broadcast-to-podcast" tech directly into Megaphone (which already offers a variety of hosting, distribution, reporting, and monetization tools for podcast creators).

Whoooshkaa's capability to easily port broadcast audio to podcast audio will hopefully bring more third-party content to Spotify, believes the audio-streaming giant. This third-party content could also come to Spotify Audience Network, which will help increase the reach and impact of Spotify's advertising partners.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Kuo joins Twitter and spills some "tea" on the 5G iPhone SE 3
by Alan Friedman,  0
Kuo joins Twitter and spills some "tea" on the 5G iPhone SE 3
How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
Apple's making a folding laptop: Is the curse about to be broken?
by Rado Minkov,  1
Apple's making a folding laptop: Is the curse about to be broken?
Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery
State attorneys launch a nationwide investigation against TikTok
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
State attorneys launch a nationwide investigation against TikTok
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless