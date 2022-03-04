Spotify for iOS Swipe to Queue gesture finally makes its way to Android

Spotify's iOS-only Swipe to Queue is making its way to Android users

Ever since Swipe to Queue was introduced to the iOS Spotify app over five years ago, Android users have been asking the company to add support for the feature for Android as well. Last year, Spotify stated that it didn't have plans to bring the feature to Android, but it seems the company has decided otherwise.







