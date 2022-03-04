Spotify for iOS Swipe to Queue gesture finally makes its way to Android

Spotify for iOS Swipe to Queue gesture finally makes its way to Android0
Spotify's iOS-only Swipe to Queue is making its way to Android users
Several reports on Reddit indicate that the Swipe to Queue for Spotify gesture has made its way to some Android users. Previously, this was reserved only for the iOS version of the app, while Android users were left waiting for it. According to XDA, more users will be getting the feature over the next few days.
Ever since Swipe to Queue was introduced to the iOS Spotify app over five years ago, Android users have been asking the company to add support for the feature for Android as well. Last year, Spotify stated that it didn't have plans to bring the feature to Android, but it seems the company has decided otherwise.
Reddit user u/Far-Contact-9369 first discovered that the feature was available for the Android version of the Spotify app. It allows you to add tracks to the queue with a simple swipe gesture more seamlessly and easily.
Basically, the feature allows you to swipe from the left to the right on a track and will add it to the queue.
However, Swipe to Queue is not available for all Android users yet, and it is possible that Spotify is testing it with a small number of users before it releases it to the general public. You can check if you have it just by playing a song and then swiping right to see if you will see the message "Added to queue" pop-up. If it doesn't, it means you still don't have the feature and will need to wait a bit longer to get it.
The curious thing is that Spotify hasn't made an official announcement about the feature yet, but we could expect it to make it when a global rollout begins.
Recently, we reported on the fact that Spotify has finally released its first hardware product, an audio streaming device made for use when driving, called the Car Thing. Initially, you could get it for free but only through a special invite from the company. Later, you had to get on a waitlist and buy it yourself.
Well, now Spotify has officially announced that the Car Thing is widely available across the U.S., and anyone can get it for as much as $90. In the box, you get the Cart Thing itself, mounting gear, a charging cable, and a 12V adapter. To use the device, however, you need a Spotify Premium subscription first.
Pretty much, the Car Thing serves as a remote control for the Spotify app that has a touch screen and speech recognition. However, it doesn't have speakers, so it just functions as an intermediary between your phone and your car's speakers. It can work eitehr via Bluetooth or an AUX cable. The purpose - to make it easier for you to change your music while you're driving with minimal distractions.
On the other hand, Spotify has been working on enhancing its podcast experience, and we have reported on multiple instances of the company acquiring smaller firms that specialize in podcast making. One such example is a company called Whooshkaa.
The company brings a specialized technology that allows radio broadcasters to easily turn their existing audio content into podcasts. The music-streaming giant has stated it will integrate this "broadcast-to-podcast" tech directly into Megaphone (which already offers a variety of hosting, distribution, reporting, and monetization tools for podcast creators).
Whoooshkaa's capability to easily port broadcast audio to podcast audio will hopefully bring more third-party content to Spotify, believes the audio-streaming giant. This third-party content could also come to Spotify Audience Network, which will help increase the reach and impact of Spotify's advertising partners.
