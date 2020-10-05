Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View
iOS Apps Music

Spotify's newest feature finally puts it on par with Apple Music

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 05, 2020, 12:22 PM
Spotify's newest feature finally puts it on par with Apple Music
Spotify is the leading music streaming service and the company is continuously trying to improve its platform. Today, it has rolled out a useful new feature to Android and iOS users around the world.

Search for a song on Spotify with lyrics


The feature hasn’t been given an official name but it essentially upgrades in-app search with support for lyrics. Once enabled, Spotify users can search for a song by typing in some of the lyrics.

That comes in handy when you don’t know the name of the song or artist. It should also reduce the dependence on third-party apps such as SoundHound and Shazam, the latter of which is owned by Apple.

Speaking of the Tim Cook-led company, this new search feature finally puts Spotify on par with arch-rival Apple Music, which has supported in-app lyric search for a couple of years now.



The news comes less than a week after Spotify updated its Collaborative Playlists feature to make it easier to add friends and family members while also introducing user avatars in the playlist header and alongside each song of episode.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless