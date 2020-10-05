Spotify's newest feature finally puts it on par with Apple Music
Search for a song on Spotify with lyrics
The feature hasn’t been given an official name but it essentially upgrades in-app search with support for lyrics. Once enabled, Spotify users can search for a song by typing in some of the lyrics.
Speaking of the Tim Cook-led company, this new search feature finally puts Spotify on par with arch-rival Apple Music, which has supported in-app lyric search for a couple of years now.
My team just shipped something on iOS and Android -— Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020
now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify
Give it a try pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84
The news comes less than a week after Spotify updated its Collaborative Playlists feature to make it easier to add friends and family members while also introducing user avatars in the playlist header and alongside each song of episode.