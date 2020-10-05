Microsoft may have delayed the dual-screen Surface Neo until 2022

The Surface Neo could hit shelves almost 3 years after its announcement

Unlike the



Rumors then claimed an introduction in late 2020 with the Surface Neo was on the cards. Sources speaking to Windows Latest



But there’s a catch – the new operating system won’t be ready for dual-screen hardware for another years, which means the Surface Neo isn’t going to launch until the second quarter of 2020 at the earliest.



Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the extent of the Surface Neo delay but it has now removed all promotional videos from YouTube. The Surface Neo page on Microsoft’s website has been taken down as well.



Sooner or later the Redmond-based company is bound to announce its plans for the Surface Neo. In the meantime, it seems to be focusing on the Surface Duo and other Surface products such as the newly updated Surface Pro X. Unlike the Surface Duo which runs Android straight out of the box, the Surface Neo was built around the Windows 10X OS. The latter was due for release in Spring 2020 but was delayed due to performance issues with emulation of Win32 apps.Rumors then claimed an introduction in late 2020 with the Surface Neo was on the cards. Sources speaking tosay the release of Windows 10X has now been pushed to Spring 2021.But there’s a catch – the new operating system won’t be ready for dual-screen hardware for another years, which means the Surface Neo isn’t going to launch until the second quarter of 2020 at the earliest.Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the extent of the Surface Neo delay but it has now removed all promotional videos from YouTube. The Surface Neo page on Microsoft’s website has been taken down as well.Sooner or later the Redmond-based company is bound to announce its plans for the Surface Neo. In the meantime, it seems to be focusing on the Surface Duo and other Surface products such as the newly updated Surface Pro X.





Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo and Surface Neo last October as its first dual-screen products. The Duo recently hit shelves but the Neo has been delayed and the latest report suggests it could be very far away.