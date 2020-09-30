iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Spotify Collaborative Playlist gets new features: making playlists together with friends made even simpler

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 30, 2020, 2:36 AM
Spotify Collaborative Playlist gets new features: making playlists together with friends made even simpler
It’s a nice and welcome change to have apps offer more collaboration possibilities, along with more ways to connect with friends and family, especially in current times. Now, 9to5Mac reports that Spotify’s Collaborative Playlist feature is getting some nice new updates to make connecting with friends through music and podcasts even easier.

The new update, announced on Spotify’s blogpost, primarily focuses on making it easier to create and manage a Collaborative Playlist, made by you and your friends or family. Now, some new features are added.

The first one is a new Add User button, located on the playlist header, which will allow you to more easily invite users to the playlist.

Another welcome feature is a list that displays user avatars in the playlist header. Additionally, Spotify is adding the possibility to see user avatars in front of each track or episode, helping you identify who contributed what, which can in itself be quite the fun option.

Here's how you can use the Collaborative Playlist feature from a new playlist or an old one:
  1. Go to Spotify on your phone or tablet
  2. Tap Your Library
  3. Go to Playlists and locate the one you want to add people to. It should be a playlist that you have created
  4. Tap the “Add User” button, this will make the playlist collaborative
  5. Invite users and have fun!

