Spotify Collaborative Playlist gets new features: making playlists together with friends made even simpler
The first one is a new Add User button, located on the playlist header, which will allow you to more easily invite users to the playlist.
Another welcome feature is a list that displays user avatars in the playlist header. Additionally, Spotify is adding the possibility to see user avatars in front of each track or episode, helping you identify who contributed what, which can in itself be quite the fun option.
Here's how you can use the Collaborative Playlist feature from a new playlist or an old one:
- Go to Spotify on your phone or tablet
- Tap Your Library
- Go to Playlists and locate the one you want to add people to. It should be a playlist that you have created
- Tap the “Add User” button, this will make the playlist collaborative
- Invite users and have fun!